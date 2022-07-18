Imlie: Wow! Fans are all praise for Fahmaan Khan's performance in the latest episode; says "The episode belongs to him and he is one of the best actors on TV”

Fahmaan Khan is becoming a household name with his performance as Aryan in Imlie and the actor has a massive fan following.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 07/18/2022 - 13:24
Fahmaan Khan

MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens.

The audience has begun to like the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie.

The audience loves the romance between Imlie and Aryan. They have tagged them as one of the iconic couples on-screen.

Fahmaan Khan who essays the role of Aryan is loved by the audience and the fans, and he has become a household name today.

But Fahmaan did get the recognition and fame that he has gained today after a lot of struggles, hard work, and dedication.

The actor has a massive fan following and many fan clubs are dedicated to him.

(ALSO READ : Imlie: Upcoming Twist! Aditya to get jealous and angry as he will get to witness Imlie getting married to Aryan

Especially in today’s episode when Imlie falls down the stairs and hurts herself and the way Fahmaan acts the emotional scene has been applauded by the fans.

They have said that he acted so well that the feelings looked so real and he is one of the best actors on television.

Fahmaan’s emotions looked so real that the audience felt his pain.

Well, there is no doubt that Fahmaan is one of the most talented actors on television and has a massive fan following.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( Also Read : JEALOUSY! Imlie: Imlie stopped by Aryan to take a step towards Aditya

Imlie Star Plus Gul Khan Four Lions Sumbul Gashmeer Hotstar Fahmaan Khan Love Story Television News MTV Roadies Raghu Ram Ranvijay Voot
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 07/18/2022 - 13:24

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Veronica is all set to enter Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. A lot of new entries...
Wagle Ki Duniya- Nayi Peedhi Ke Naye Kissey: Sad! Rajesh and Vandana to undergo some problems in their relationship
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Wow! Take a sneak peek of Shah Rukh Khan’s messy looks from the sets of Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’
MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who will start the next year with Pathaan, followed by Jawan and Dunki, is getting...
Awe-struck! Reem Sameer Shaikh and Shivangi Joshi share common love for THIS
MUMBAI : Shivangi Joshi is a well-known and gorgeous actress in the television industry who got recognition on a major...
EXCLUSIVE! Shantanu Monga opens up on his negative role in Gud Se Meetha Ishq, shares about his views on getting stereotyped for playing dark character and much more
MUMBAI : After his successful stint in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 as Varun, actor Shantanu Monga is currently...
HIGHPOINT DRAMA! Aryan questions Imlie's love between Aditya's child and his Cheeku; the latter leaves Rathore Mansion
MUMBAI : Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens.Also read:...
Recent Stories
shahrukh&RajkumarHirhani
Wow! Take a sneak peek of Shah Rukh Khan’s messy looks from the sets of Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’
Latest Video