Imlie: Wow! Fans are all praise for Fahmaan Khan's performance in the latest episode; says "The episode belongs to him and he is one of the best actors on TV”

MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens.

The audience has begun to like the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie.

The audience loves the romance between Imlie and Aryan. They have tagged them as one of the iconic couples on-screen.

Fahmaan Khan who essays the role of Aryan is loved by the audience and the fans, and he has become a household name today.

But Fahmaan did get the recognition and fame that he has gained today after a lot of struggles, hard work, and dedication.

The actor has a massive fan following and many fan clubs are dedicated to him.

Especially in today’s episode when Imlie falls down the stairs and hurts herself and the way Fahmaan acts the emotional scene has been applauded by the fans.

They have said that he acted so well that the feelings looked so real and he is one of the best actors on television.

Fahmaan’s emotions looked so real that the audience felt his pain.

Well, there is no doubt that Fahmaan is one of the most talented actors on television and has a massive fan following.

