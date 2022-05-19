Imlie : Wow! Fans reveal the true feelings of Imlie and Aryan

The audience are loving the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie and the romantic track that has begun. They are loving every moment of it and have termed both Aryan and Imlie as the iconic couple of television.
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens.

The audience has begun to like the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie whereas Aditya is still disturbed by their relationship.

These days the storyline is focusing on how Narmada has gone against Imlie and Aryan’s relationship and how she gives Imlie an ultimatum either she leaves her job or stays with Aryan but Aryan goes against his mother and supports Imlie.

As we have seen in the promo of the show Imlie would get pregnant and that’s when Madhav and Jyoti will play their trick and will change Aryan’s report and will say that he can’t become a father and that’s where their relationship would come to an end.

But the audience love the romance and chemistry between Imlie and Aryan. They have tagged them as one of the iconic couples on the screen.

There are many fan clubs dedicated to the show and the actors where the fans shower a lot of love and support on them.

Now we came across a fan made picture of how Imlie and Aryan feel for each other and whenever one of them gets injured how as the partner they cry and weep their pain in a similar way.

The fans have made the collage and said that the two are madly in love with each other and cannot live without one another.

Well, there is no doubt that Sumbul and Fahmaan make an amazing pair and the audience love to watch their chemistry.

The fans are excited to see the track as they love the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie.

