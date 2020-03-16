Imlie : Wow! This is how Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan rehearsed for a song for the show

MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens.

The audience has begun to like the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie whereas Aditya is still disturbed by their relationship.

These days the storyline is focusing on how Narmada has gone against Imlie and Aryan’s relationship and how she gives Imlie an ultimatum either she leaves her job or stays with Aryan but Aryan goes against his mother and supports Imlie.

As we have seen in the promo of the show Imlie would get pregnant and that’s when Madhav and Jyoti will play their trick and will change Aryan’s report and will say that he can’t become a father and that’s where their relationship would come to an end.

But the audience love the romance and chemistry between Imlie and Aryan. They have tagged them as one of the iconic couples on the screen.

Now both Fahmaan and Sumbul are very hardworking and they put their 100 percent into whatever they do.

The lives of an actor is not that easy as one sees it to be, there are a lot of ups and downs and long hours of shooting that take place in putting up a scene.

We came across a #Throwback video where Fahmaan and Sumbul are seen rehearsing for a dance sequence where one can see how Fahmaan is also giving his input and how the choreographer is teaching them the step.

Well, there is no doubt that there is a lot of hardwork and dedication that goes into shooting a scene and that can be seen through the video.

Imlie and Aryan’s chemistry is loved by the audiences and they are considered one of the iconic couples of television.

