Imlie: Wow! This is what Imlie and Aryan looked like post their muddy romance

Imlie and Aryan’s chemistry is loved by fans. Now, their muddy romance is going viral. The actress shared BTS pictures from the shoot of the sequence.
aryan-imlie1

MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens.

The audience has begun to like the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie.

These days, the storyline is focusing on how Narmada has gone against Imlie and Aryan’s relationship. She gives Imlie an ultimatum to either leave her job or Aryan. But Aryan goes against his mother and supports Imlie.

As we have seen in the promo of the show, Imlie gets pregnant. That’s when Madhav and Jyoti play a dirty trick and change Aryan’s report to say that he can’t become a father. Thus, their relationship would come to an end.

In today’s episode, Jyoti tries to ruin Aryan and Imlie’s date by cutting the bamboo of the setup. Imlie falls into a pool of mud and becomes unconscious. But Aryan saves her.

(ALSO READ :Imlie: Upcoming Twist! Aditya to get jealous and angry as he will get to witness Imlie getting married to Aryan

Post the shoot, both Sumbul and Fahmaan shared BTS pictures of themselves covered in muddy water.

Sumbul shared the photos of the show and captioned it saying, “Post kichad romance,” and Fahmaan commented saying “So much fun.”

The pictures show the chemistry and camaraderie that they share, and this sequence has been loved by all.

Well, there is no doubt that Sumbul and Fahmaan make an amazing pair. The audience loves them.

( Also Read ; JEALOUSY! Imlie: Imlie stopped by Aryan to take a step towards Aditya

 

 

Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

