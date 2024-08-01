Incredible! Sarita Joshi's journey to stardom: From Gujarati theatre to Baa Bahoo Aur Baby fame

Sarita Joshi started her acting career years ago before she became well-known for the television show Baa Bahoo Aur Baby. She was well-established in the industry, having gained prominence in Gujarati theater and starring in multiple serials. Sarita got her start in theater when she was quite young, taking part in her first play.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/08/2024 - 00:15
Sarita

MUMBAI: Numerous actors have effectively moved from television to the big screen, taking on parts that have had a long-lasting influence. We've featured actress Sarita Joshi's incredible journey fondly known as Baa. She was well-praised for her outstanding performance in the 2005 television series Baa Bahoo Aur Baby.

Also read: Exclusive! Here is all you need to know about veteran actress Sarita Joshi's role in the prequel of Anupamaa

Sarita Joshi started her acting career years ago before she became well-known for the television show Baa Bahoo Aur Baby. She was well-established in the industry, having gained prominence in Gujarati theater and starring in multiple serials. Sarita got her start in theater when she was quite young, taking part in her first play.

Sarita Joshi began her acting career at the age of sixteen, landing the lead in a drama in Gujarati theater before moving on to the small screen in the 1980s. Her first role was in the television series Titliyan, which was directed by Raj Babbar's wife Nadira Babbar.

Sarita Joshi appeared in several well-known serials after Titliyan, including Junoon, Hasratein, and Ek Mahal Ho Sapno Ka. She had an appearance in Mani Rathnam's Guru as Abhishek Bachchan's mother. She was cast in a key role in the recently released film Gangoobai and also had a prominent role in the 2008 film Dasvidaniya.

The veteran actress most recently starred in Vikrant Massey's hit movie 12th Fail. She played the role of Vikrant's grandma in the film. In addition to her work on television, Sarita Joshi has acted in several important motion pictures. Among these are the films Kanyadan, Nazar, and Simmba.

At first, Sarita Joshi was wed to Rajkumar Khatau. Afterward, she wed the renowned playwright and theatrical director Pravin Joshi. Ketki Dave and Purbi Joshi's mother is actress Sarita Joshi. Her sister's niece is the Bollywood actress Aruna Irani. Manasi Joshi Roy, wife of Rohit Roy, is her niece, and the nephew of actor Sharman Joshi, who is the son of seasoned theatergoer Arvind Joshi.

Written and directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, 12th Fail is billed as a biographical film. Anurag Pathak's 2019 nonfiction book served as the inspiration for the film, which tells the story of Indian Police Service officer Manoj Kumar Sharma's actual journey. The main roles in the movie are Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Priyanshu Chatterjee.

Also read:Sarita Joshi: I intend to break social prejudices with my comic roles

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more news from the entertainment industry!

Credit- News 18

Sarita Joshi Rajkumar Khatau Pravin Joshi Ketki Dave Purbi Joshi Hotstar Paras Kalnawat Anupamaa Samar Star Plus Nandini Anagha Bhosale Rupali Ganguly Vanraj Sudhanshu Pandey Rajan Shahi Kanyadan Nazar Simmba TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/08/2024 - 00:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Pooja Kava shares her New Year Resolutions focussed on mental well-being
MUMBAI: In a heartwarming New Year celebration with her family, actress Pooja Kava who is seen as Ketki in the show...
Nikhil Nanda: Social media can never match up to the impact of the big screen
MUMBAI: Producer-actor Nikhil Nanda says that while social media is big today, it can never become bigger than showbiz...
Whoa! When Abhishek reacted to his divorce rumors with Aishawarya Rai, “let me know when I’m getting re-married”
MUMBAI: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most beautiful women not just in India, but the world over. She has a huge...
Must Read! Manoj Bajpayee talks about his equation with Shah Rukh Khan, “Do alag alag duniya ke log hain”
MUMBAI: Known for his unconventional roles and unmatchable talent, Manoj Bajpayee is one of the most respected stars in...
Incredible! Sarita Joshi's journey to stardom: From Gujarati theatre to Baa Bahoo Aur Baby fame
MUMBAI: Numerous actors have effectively moved from television to the big screen, taking on parts that have had a long-...
Really! Rohit Shetty revealed 'Singham' shoot completed in less than 5 months; Says ‘We used to work 20 hours a day’
MUMBAI: Indian Police Force, the director Rohit Shetty's debut web series, is about to premiere. He revealed some...
Recent Stories
Abhishek
Whoa! When Abhishek reacted to his divorce rumors with Aishawarya Rai, “let me know when I’m getting re-married”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Pooja
Pooja Kava shares her New Year Resolutions focussed on mental well-being
Nikhil
Nikhil Nanda: Social media can never match up to the impact of the big screen
Tanish
Really! Tanish Mukerji breaks silence on why she parted ways with Uday Chopra
Shweta
Wow! Shweta Tiwari opens up on film actors' looking down towards TV actors; Says 'Sometimes they make you feel small...'
Paras Chhabra
What! Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chhabra made a shocking revelation about THIS reason for his breakup with Mahira Sharma; Says ‘Saab acha tha’
Vineeta
Woah! Shark Tank's Vineeta Singh Critiques Animal: 'Extremely Toxic Character Allowed to Get Away'