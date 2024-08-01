Incredible! Sarita Joshi's journey to stardom: From Gujarati theatre to Baa Bahoo Aur Baby fame

MUMBAI: Numerous actors have effectively moved from television to the big screen, taking on parts that have had a long-lasting influence. We've featured actress Sarita Joshi's incredible journey fondly known as Baa. She was well-praised for her outstanding performance in the 2005 television series Baa Bahoo Aur Baby.

Also read: Exclusive! Here is all you need to know about veteran actress Sarita Joshi's role in the prequel of Anupamaa

Sarita Joshi started her acting career years ago before she became well-known for the television show Baa Bahoo Aur Baby. She was well-established in the industry, having gained prominence in Gujarati theater and starring in multiple serials. Sarita got her start in theater when she was quite young, taking part in her first play.

Sarita Joshi began her acting career at the age of sixteen, landing the lead in a drama in Gujarati theater before moving on to the small screen in the 1980s. Her first role was in the television series Titliyan, which was directed by Raj Babbar's wife Nadira Babbar.

Sarita Joshi appeared in several well-known serials after Titliyan, including Junoon, Hasratein, and Ek Mahal Ho Sapno Ka. She had an appearance in Mani Rathnam's Guru as Abhishek Bachchan's mother. She was cast in a key role in the recently released film Gangoobai and also had a prominent role in the 2008 film Dasvidaniya.

The veteran actress most recently starred in Vikrant Massey's hit movie 12th Fail. She played the role of Vikrant's grandma in the film. In addition to her work on television, Sarita Joshi has acted in several important motion pictures. Among these are the films Kanyadan, Nazar, and Simmba.

At first, Sarita Joshi was wed to Rajkumar Khatau. Afterward, she wed the renowned playwright and theatrical director Pravin Joshi. Ketki Dave and Purbi Joshi's mother is actress Sarita Joshi. Her sister's niece is the Bollywood actress Aruna Irani. Manasi Joshi Roy, wife of Rohit Roy, is her niece, and the nephew of actor Sharman Joshi, who is the son of seasoned theatergoer Arvind Joshi.

Written and directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, 12th Fail is billed as a biographical film. Anurag Pathak's 2019 nonfiction book served as the inspiration for the film, which tells the story of Indian Police Service officer Manoj Kumar Sharma's actual journey. The main roles in the movie are Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Priyanshu Chatterjee.

Also read:Sarita Joshi: I intend to break social prejudices with my comic roles

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more news from the entertainment industry!

Credit- News 18