India Best Dancer: When Mukul and Sona's love was put on test by the judges

MUMBAI: Sony TV's dance reality show India’s Best Dancer is one of the best dance realities shows of the recent times. The show is doing extremely well for itself as it tops the TRP charts.

Every contestant on the show is amazing. From Bollywood dance, contemporary, Hip – hop, lyrical breaking to Indian classical, every form of dance can be seen on the show.

The judges Geeta Kapur, Terrance Lewis and Malaika Arora are pretty strict with the contestants and are tough judges.

The guru’s of the show are the ones you have seen in Super Dancer Chapter 1, 2 and 3, and this time they have to pull up their dance level as the competition is quite tough.

One of the strong contestants of the show is Mukul, who is known for his lyrical hip – hop style, and during the auditions only he had stumped the judges and the audience.

He has already a good fan following and he trends on social media with the hashtag #Mukulthebest.

Judge Geeta Kapur is known to always have fun with the contestants, and pull their leg in a funny way.

We came across a video, where you can see all the three judges are teasing Mukul and Sona. Geeta asks Sona why she is not yet gone back to her home, to which she replies that she wants to go back but she is afraid that Mukul will fall in love with someone else.



On the other hand, Master Terrance is seen asking Makul whom he likes from the contestants and he says Shwetha, which shocks Mona and she tells him to tie a Rakhi but the latter runs away.

Sona then decides to break up with him to which Geeta tells Mukul not to run away like this as he won’t find anyone like Sona.

But the best part of the video is that when the judges ask Sona (Mukul’s girlfriend) about his performance she says that she loved his performance, and the best thing about this show is that he got a male choreographer.

The video will really entertain the audience and will leave you in splits.

Well, there is no doubt that Mukul is giving a tough competition to all the contestants and he has the potential to win the show.

( VIDEO CREDIT: YOUTUBE, sONY TV, ADITYA RAJ JI CREATION)