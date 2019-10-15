India on a plate: Celebrate World Food Day with Epic Channel

MUMBAI: Marks the 74th anniversary of the inception of ‘The Food and Agriculture Organization’ of the UN. Since 1979 this historic event has been annually celebrated as World Food Day in over 150 countries. Joining the celebrations, EPIC Channel - India Ka Apna Infotainment - brings to you a delectable day for mind, body, and soul. Starting at 7:00 am to 12:00 midnight the channel has curated a savoury offering of 4 eclectic shows that celebrate the many gastronomical facets of India.



The platter will include EPIC Channel’s marquee food series ‘Raja Rasoi Aur Andaaz Anokha’. Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar demonstrates through the show, the little nuances that make for the several regional and royal cuisines of India. Adding that something extra to the herbs and spice is the show ‘Tyohaar Ki Thaali’. Hosted by renowned TV personality Sakshi Tanwar, the show illustrates the reverence that Indian culture has for food. It explores the significance of traditional dishes associated with the many festivals celebrated across the nation. Also part of EPIC Channel’s 4 course offering is a drizzle of nostalgia in the show ‘Lost Recipes’. Chef Aditya Bal takes you on a trip down memory lane as we rediscover the styles of cooking that have been forgotten over time. Garnishing this special line up is ‘Indipedia’ featuring Edward Sonnenblick. Join him on EPIC Channel as we take a journey across the length and breadth of our nation to unravel the many customs and traditions that make us who we are.



In true blue Indian flavour, adding the zing of tadka is an all-day ‘Food IQ’ contest. Hosted by IQ Challenge quizmaster Meiyang Chang, the hourly contest will have winners every 60 minutes, all day!



Sakshi Tanwar, host of the show Tyohaar Ki Thaali found the experience uplifting and had this to say “Food is the most important element of our lives. The reverence we have for it in our culture is completely justified. This show celebrates the diversity of our nation through its festivals, cultural nuances, traditions, and also brings to light the little known stories associated with them. Working on the show was a delicious experience for both my mind and my taste buds.”



Ranveer Brar, host of the show Raja Rasoi Aur Andaaz Anokha cherishes being part of the show and urges others to discover the joys of cooking. He says “Hidden in the flavours of every dish is a little bit of history. Through Raja Rasoi Aur Andaaz Anokha, I got the chance to deep dive into the same as well as uncover their unique techniques. Being part of the show has made me rediscover how much I enjoy cooking and feeding people. This world food day, I urge you to reach out to help eradicate hunger by feeding just one more person and feel the joy that I do when I do the same”



Aditya Bal, host of Lost Recipe Season 1 & 2 found his experience as the host of the show illuminating and exciting. He said "Indubitably India is a paradise of various kinds of cuisines. We are a foodie community where our cuisine is our pride. It is our responsibility to promote healthy eating habits and prevention of wastage. This World Food Day, educate each other about the history of your cuisine, preserve it for the generations to come and help ensure that they have the resources to taste the deliciousness that you have"



Akul Tripathi, Head - Content and Programming, EPIC Channel, said “Through these shows, we wish not only for people to discover recipes to satiate their cravings but also to rediscover their curiosity. This World Food Day let us vow to eradicate the hunger in our bellies, so that we can cultivate starvation for curiosity & creativity in our minds.”