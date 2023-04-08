On India’s Best Dancer 3, Geeta Kapur compliments Shivanshu Soni for his soulful performance, saying, “This new andaaz of yours is simply outstanding.”

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 08/04/2023 - 15:27
India’s Best Dancer 3

MUMBAI: This weekend, brace yourselves for a romantic extravaganza as Sony Entertainment Television presents a captivating episode of India's Best Dancer 3 themed ‘Romance Special’. The talented contestants along with their choreographers will weave a magical tapestry of love through their mesmerizing performances. The charming Marzi Pestonji joins in as the guest judge while vivacious singer, Shilpa Rao will be coming to promote the trending song "Kaavaalaa."

One of the highlights of the episode will be the heartwarming performance by contestant Shivanshu Soni and choreographer Vivek Chachere, who will beautifully convey the feeling of longing for love through the iconic song "Udja Kale Kawan”, leaving everybody in awe! 

Praising Shivanshu's exceptional performance, Geeta Kapur will say, “Shivanshu's performance brought a rare and delightful emotion of 'Intezaar' to the dance form. It's a feeling that is not often seen, and witnessing this being portrayed so beautifully on the stage was a delight. It's like a montage song that we see in films, and we expect the same. I never thought I would witness this kind of magic on stage, and only Vivek can create such an atmosphere. Shivanshu, you are a brilliant performer, and this new 'andaaz' of yours is simply outstanding. Your portrayal of love is awe-inspiring, and I have never seen this side of you before. I felt as though I'll find a 'sona munda' in Punjab after this heartwarming performance. Thank you for evoking such heartfelt emotions in me, and I can confidently say that this performance has left a lasting impact on all of us."

Sonali Bendre showered praise on Shivanshu's performance as well, saying, "The dance exuded both energy and softness, creating a mesmerizing and complete package. Vivek's choreography was beautifully executed, and whenever Shivanshu and Vivek take the stage, they bring something extraordinary. Small elements create a big impact, much like the essence of romance, where even the tiniest details leave a lasting impression. These nuances should be treasured and kept safe, just as they were portrayed in this act.”

Tune in to India’s Best Dancer 3 this weekend at 8 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television!

Sony Entertainment Television India’s Best Dancer 3 Geeta Kapur Shivanshu Soni Kaavaalaa Shilpa Rao Vivek Chachere Udja Kale Kawan Sonali Bendre Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 08/04/2023 - 15:27

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
What! Jacqueline Fernandez’s lawyer hits back at Nora Fatehi’s ‘soft target and scapegoat’ claims, says “might take separate legal action for contempt of court”
MUMBAI : Recently Nora Fatehi recorded a statement against actress Jacqueline Fernandes for trying to tarnish her name...
Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka: Interesting! Reyansh fires Sunaina
MUMBAI : Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’...
Whoa! Bhuvan Bam’s net worth crosses Rs 100 Crores, making him the richest YouTuber after he once earned a few thousands as a struggling musician
MUMBAI : Bhuvan Bam, the actor-comedian who rose to fame with his hilarious vines, has become a household name now. He...
On India’s Best Dancer 3, Geeta Kapur compliments Shivanshu Soni for his soulful performance, saying, “This new andaaz of yours is simply outstanding.”
MUMBAI: This weekend, brace yourselves for a romantic extravaganza as Sony Entertainment Television presents a...
Katha Ankahee: Oh No! Kailash accuses Viaan of manipulating Katha
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Exclusive" I have prepared my character the help of my childhood friend Rohan Gavaskar" Abhishek Bachchan on Ghoomer
MUMBAI : Upcoming movie of Abhishek Bachchan Ghoomar has been talk of town ever since the poster was out. No doubt the...
Recent Stories
Jaqueline Fernandes
What! Jacqueline Fernandez’s lawyer hits back at Nora Fatehi’s ‘soft target and scapegoat’ claims, says “might take separate legal action for contempt of court”
Latest Video
Related Stories
1
EXCLUSIVE! Barrister Babu fame Dev Aditya to play the lead in Dangal TV's Mann Sundar
Priya Patil
Priya Patil reveals the ‘badlaav’ in Amitabh Bachchan’s wardrobe for ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati – Season 15’
Neil Bhatt and Shakti Arora
KYA BAAT HAI! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin leads Neil Bhatt and Shakti Arora have THIS major SIMILARITY and it is simply beautiful
Pariva Pranati
Pariva Pranati from Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya expresses her love for cats on ahead of International Cat Day
Soundous Moufakir
What! Soundous Moufakir slams Karanvir Bohra for his misogynist comment, says “wonder when this will stop”
Katha Ankahee
Must read! From Katha Ankahee to Jassi Jaise Koi Nahi, these TV shows are remakes of popular international shows, read to know more