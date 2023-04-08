On India’s Best Dancer 3, Geeta Kapur compliments Shivanshu Soni for his soulful performance, saying, “This new andaaz of yours is simply outstanding.”

MUMBAI: This weekend, brace yourselves for a romantic extravaganza as Sony Entertainment Television presents a captivating episode of India's Best Dancer 3 themed ‘Romance Special’. The talented contestants along with their choreographers will weave a magical tapestry of love through their mesmerizing performances. The charming Marzi Pestonji joins in as the guest judge while vivacious singer, Shilpa Rao will be coming to promote the trending song "Kaavaalaa."

One of the highlights of the episode will be the heartwarming performance by contestant Shivanshu Soni and choreographer Vivek Chachere, who will beautifully convey the feeling of longing for love through the iconic song "Udja Kale Kawan”, leaving everybody in awe!

Praising Shivanshu's exceptional performance, Geeta Kapur will say, “Shivanshu's performance brought a rare and delightful emotion of 'Intezaar' to the dance form. It's a feeling that is not often seen, and witnessing this being portrayed so beautifully on the stage was a delight. It's like a montage song that we see in films, and we expect the same. I never thought I would witness this kind of magic on stage, and only Vivek can create such an atmosphere. Shivanshu, you are a brilliant performer, and this new 'andaaz' of yours is simply outstanding. Your portrayal of love is awe-inspiring, and I have never seen this side of you before. I felt as though I'll find a 'sona munda' in Punjab after this heartwarming performance. Thank you for evoking such heartfelt emotions in me, and I can confidently say that this performance has left a lasting impact on all of us."

Sonali Bendre showered praise on Shivanshu's performance as well, saying, "The dance exuded both energy and softness, creating a mesmerizing and complete package. Vivek's choreography was beautifully executed, and whenever Shivanshu and Vivek take the stage, they bring something extraordinary. Small elements create a big impact, much like the essence of romance, where even the tiniest details leave a lasting impression. These nuances should be treasured and kept safe, just as they were portrayed in this act.”

