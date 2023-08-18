On India’s Best Dancer 3, Terence Lewis compliments Aniket’s dance saying, “You matched up to the level of Hollywood’s dancing legends"

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/24/2023 - 16:31
India’s Best Dancer 3

MUMBAI: Get ready for a weekend filled with dhamakedar entertainment as Sony Entertainment Television's homegrown dance reality show, India's Best Dancer 3, gears up for an epic episode with the "Battle of The Best" challenge! Putting their best dancing foot forward, the contestants will own the stage as they go on to prove who truly reigns supreme in the dance battle. This episode promises to be a game-changer, a pivot point where contestants vie not only for supremacy but also for those extra bonus marks that can secure their spot in the coveted Top 8. 

One the highlights of the evening will be the epic face-off between contestants Anjali Mamgai and Aniket Chauhan. They'll be battling it out to the beats of iconic songs like "Mayya Mayya", "Darling" and "Jai Jai Shivshankar". In a head-to-head showdown, they'll challenge each other's dancing skills and precision, giving it their all in a heart pounding ‘Kaddi Takkar’.

Judge Sonali Bendre, awestruck by their remarkable growth, will comment, "For me, this has been Aniket and Anjali's best act. The growth that I have seen in their journey is outstanding. Aniket, you have always been a good dancer, and you directly entered the top 12. Anjali, the way your growth has been in this journey, with the variations we can see in your act, you were very strong as a dancer. You used your strength to showcase softness, and when you show softness, the strength enhances. Anjali, you have learned that. Aniket, you are very good, but when Kartik came into your life and grooved with you, Kartik, made you grasp those small things and transformed you into a fine dancer. Today, Anjali and Aniket are at the stage where we can see the hard work of previous weeks."

Judge Terence Lewis chimed in saying, "Aniket, if I may say that the solo you performed during your audition left us with nothing to compare with. That performance earned you a direct entry to top 12. And,  I must say, today's solo was pure magic. The purity of the moment was incredibly beautiful. The way your legs moved, the slides, and especially the musicality you displayed in the first solo – when the lyrics ended, and only the music played, I absolutely loved that section. Aniket, you executed it with finesse, and it was a joy to watch. Aniket, you added a slide in the second section, and you did it playfully. I must say, in Hollywood, there were two amazing dancers, Fred Astaire and Gene Kelly; their uniqueness was their comic timing, and they could have fun and play with it at a different level. Aniket, you matched up to the level of these dancing legends."

“Battle of The Best" challenge is going to be a dance showdown like no other! Who will get those extra bonus points?

To find out, tune into India’s Best Dancer 3 only on Sony Entertainment Television this Saturday & Sunday at 8 PM!

