India’s Best Dancer invites Mumbai for auditions on 25th Jan

MUMBAI: Following the success of its kids dance reality show – Super Dancer, Sony Entertainment Television will now give a platform to talent over 15 to 30 years of age through India’s Best Dancer. Slated to air in February, the show promises to offer a visual spectacle over the weekends this year! With renowned dance maestros – Terence Lewis, Geeta Kapur and Malaika Arora Khan helming the judges panel, the show will see ace comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa host the show. What’s more, the show will have 12 mentors from the dancing fraternity to groom the talent that gets selected in the show.

The auditions of India’s Best Dancer will be hosted across the country inviting talent to put their best foot forward and participate in the show. The first audition of the show will be held in Mumbai on 25th Jan at KJ Somaiya Institute of Technology, Eastern express highway, Near Ecerard Nagar, Sion East, Mumbai- 400022, with its culture has been largely influenced by dance and music. From renowned Western dance forms and Bollywood, to folk dances such as Lavani and Lezim, Mumbai is known for its lively, vibrant and colourful dance performances. So, what are you waiting for? If you think you are the best, don’t rest till you get through the auditions of India’s Best Dancer!

Judge Terence Lewis shared this message for the participants of Mumbai, “For us judges to be impressed this time, the dancer needs to be really special. We have seen so much talent across reality shows, that now we need to see dancers of international standards – those who can actually hold our attention like true performers. It is all the more important as this is the first season of the show, and we want the bar to be raised really high. It’s definitely not going to be easy because I won’t settle for someone who is not the best!”

Judge Geeta Kapur further added, “We live in a versatile country, where every state has its own different culture and I am sure the participants will also have their own unique styles. I would like to wish each and every participant all the very best. This time around, I want contestants to come forth with more of folk styles like Bhangra or Kalbeliya, or classical dances like Mohiniattam, Odissi, Kathak or Bharatnatyam to this stage. Hopefully, contestants will also give Bollywood dance the respect that it deserves. The idea is not just to mesmerize us with flips and stunts but to present to us with dance in its absolute truest form!”

Wear your dancing shoes and get set to put your best foot forward on Thursday, 25th Jan at KJ Somaiya Institute of Technology and audition for India’s Best Dancer!