On India’s Best Dancer, Judge Terence Lewis professes his admiration for Raveena Tandon, saying, “I was an ardent fan, and I adored you, Raveena.”

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/09/2023 - 13:03
MUMBAI: This weekend, get ready for the temperature to rise as Sony Entertainment Television’s homegrown format, India’s Best Dancer 3, welcomes Raveena Tandon as a special guest. The episodes, titled ‘Dance Diva Special’ will see the contestants leave no stone unturned to impress the stunning actress as they groove to some of her most iconic chartbusters.  

During an enchanting moment that captivated both the audience and judges, contestant Shivanshu Soni, along with choreographer Vivek Chachere, delivered a mesmerizing performance to the classic song "Tip Tip Barsa Paani”. The duo’s magnificent performance left the timeless beauty, Raveena Tandon, nostalgic and led to judge Terence Lewis professing his admiration for her. 

Speaking from the heart, Judge Terence Lewis shared, "When Mohra was released in 1994 and the song Tip Tip Barsa Pani was launched, the entire nation fell head over heels in love with you, Raveena. The way it was portrayed, and the way you performed, we couldn't tear our eyes away. It felt like you were beyond our reach, so exquisitely beautiful even to this day. I never dreamt that I would be sitting next to you. I was an ardent fan, and I adored you, Raveena. You were always so stunning. After this remarkable performance, I should never dare to ask, but I have this desire to relive that magical moment with you, dancing to 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani.'”

In a heartwarming turn of events, Raveena Tandon graciously fulfilled Terence's wish, setting the stage on fire with their scorching chemistry as they danced to the beats of "Tip Tip Barsa Paani." 

About Author

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/09/2023 - 13:03

