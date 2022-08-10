India’s Best Dancer Season 3 : Exclusive! Remo D'Souza to grace the upcoming episode of the show?

MUMBAI :Sony TV’s dance reality show India’s Best Dancer was one of the best dance reality shows. It did extremely well for itself and topped the BARC ratings.

Every contestant on the show is amazing. From Bollywood dance, contemporary, Hip – hop, lyrical breaking to Indian classical, every form of dance can be seen on the show.

The judges Geeta Kapur, Terrance Lewis and Malaika Arora were pretty strict with the contestants last year. But in this season, Malaika Arora is replaced by Sonali Bendre as a judge.

It’s a show where contestants get a choreographer to guide contestants in their performance. They perform with the contestants as well and get judged.

The show has two very successful seasons and the third one is about to get launched in a few months. Auditions for the same are completed.

The show is very unique in its way and the dance styles are commendable.

The new season is soon going to air on Sony Television from the 8th of April, 2023 at 8 pm.

This time contestants are really good and judges will be having a tough time judging them.

As per sources, Remo D'Souza will be gracing the show where he would be reuniting with Geeta and Terence on the show after a long time.

He would be judging the contestants along with them and the audience would be taken to the good old days of Dance India Dance.

Before the show had begun in their interviews they had said that they would miss Remo but would call him on the show, to judge along with them and finally he has come.

Well, there is no doubt that the fans are waiting for the new season and we saw a glimpse of it during the Indian Idol finale.

