India's Best Dancer Season 3 honours the country's first stuntwoman, Reshma Pathan, in the "Cinema ke 110 Saal, Bemisaal! Special

India’s Best Dancer Season 3

MUMBAI:  This weekend, Sony Entertainment Television’s homegrown dance reality show, ‘India’s Best Dancer 3’, celebrates ‘Cinema ke 110 Saal, Bemisaal’. Paying tribute to the incredible journey of Indian cinema, the contestants, along with their choreographers will perform exceptionally well to the tunes of stalwarts like Raj Kapoor, Kishore Kumar, Shammi Kapoor, RD Burman, Amitabh Bachchan, Bollywood's most iconic jodis like that of Dharmendra and Hema Malini, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh amongst others. Adding an extra dose of entertainment to this extravaganza will be the ace filmmaker and choreographer, Farah Khan, who has been an integral part of Indian cinema over the years! 

The show will also honour the people behind the scenes who have contributed to the huge success of the film industry, like Manoj Desai - the executive director of G7 multiplex and Maratha Mandir Cinema, Ranjit Dahiya - the founder of the Bollywood Art Project, and Reshma Pathan - the first stuntwoman in the Indian film industry. 

A woman of invincible strength and unwavering spirit - Reshma Pathan is India’s first successful stunt woman who has performed thousands of nerve-wracking stunts in almost 400 films across languages. The ‘Sholay Girl’, whose journey in Indian Cinema has been truly inspiring, will share "Back then, the condition in my house was not so good, I had many brothers and sisters, and my father was really ill, so I had to earn for the family somehow. One day I was jumping around on the streets and Azim Bhai saw me, and while everyone was giving me a few paise, he gave me 2 rupees. I told him I did not have change and he asked me to keep the money. He even came to my house, met my father, and spoke to him about letting me enter the industry. My father was not ok with it, but I convinced him a lot and entered the industry as a stunt woman. The industry gave me a lot, and because of my hard work and your love, I am standing on this stage today. I am truly grateful.”

She also mentioned that the stunt that she had performed in Sholay was the most challenging stunt she had ever performed. But, she kept going even after many injuries. The judges will also be left amazed as they find out that the 69-year-old Reshma Pathan, continues to work in the industry. 

Reshma Pathan will also turn host Jay Bhanushali into her muse as she showcases a couple of stunts with him, giving viewers a quick glimpse of all that she does as a stunt person. 

This weekend, tune into India's Best Dancer 3 at 8 pm and celebrate ‘Cinema ke 110 Saal, Bemisaal’, only on Sony Entertainment Television!

