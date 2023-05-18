‘India’s Best Dancer Season 3’ Judge Terence Lewis tells Contestant Samarpan Lama “You are the next generation of contemporary dancers”!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 05/18/2023 - 12:28
India’s Best Dancer

MUMBAI: This weekend on Sony Entertainment Television's homegrown dance reality show 'India's Best Dancer 3', the competition will intensify as the 'Best 13' face their first elimination round! To secure their place in the show, the contestants will put their best foot forward in the 'Ek Aur Ek Gyaarah' challenge wherein there will be one extra point, up for grabs from each judge. The contestants and choreographers will have to join forces to show the judges that they are in it, to win it and safeguard themselves by claiming the extra point. 

Giving a mesmerising performance that will leave everyone spellbound will be Samarpan Lama and choreographer Paramdeep Singh’s dance act on the song 'Main Agar Kahoon' . In a sweet twist, the duo will beautifully incorporate sign language into their dance and the visually heart-warming act will compel the judges to give them a standing ovation. 

Talking about the act, judge Terence Lewis will share, “After a long time, I have seen contemporary dancers who do not focus on stunts but dance! People often want to show off something big but forget about the small things and the actual technique.  I am so happy, Samarpan and Param, that you are taking ahead the tradition of contemporary dance and celebrating it so well.”

Additionally, the ace choreographer will compliment Samarpan saying, "I feel really happy watching you dance, Samarpan. Somewhere I had started contemporary dance, but with time we got to see an evolved avatar of the dance form. There were a lot of stunts, and the dance faded away. Watching you and Param, the way you are showing contemporary dance to the world, I feel proud. You are the next generation of contemporary dancers. When you say you are my fan, I must say, "I am your fan, Samarpan"!" 

Later, Terence Lewis will join Samarpan on stage to give a jaw-dropping performance on the song "Sajde”, leaving everyone in awe!  

Tune in to watch Samarpan and Paramdeep's brilliance on the dance floor in 'Ek Aur Ek Gyaarah', on India's Best Dancer 3, this weekend at 8 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television.

