India’s Got Talent Season 9: OMG! Badshah and Manoj Muntashir give a special name for Shilpa Shetty as the actress shares a BTS video from the sets of the show

India's Got Talent is an Indian reality television series on Sony Tv. The show follows the global Got Talent format, in which contestants audition in front of three judges and a studio audience.

Up until the semi-final and final rounds, the judges decide whether or not a contestant advances in the competition. During the semi-final and final rounds, viewers vote on which contestants will advance.

Season 9 of India's Got Talent is hosted by Arjun Bijlani and the judges of the show are actresses Kirron Kher and Shilpa Shetty, rapper Badshah, and lyricist, poet and screenwriter Manoj Muntashir.

This year also the contestants have been fantastic and the talent that has come on the show as not only shocked the judges but also the audiences.

The judges on the show seem to have a good time on the show and now judge Shilpa Shetty shared a BTS video where one can see the judges having a fun time on the sets of the show.

In the video one can see as usual Kiran Kheer is lashing out at someone, Shilpa is seen dressed in a pink dress and thus Baadshah kept her name “Pinkvilla” whereas Manoj names her” Pink Shady”.

Shilpa says that the names are very non – glamours and she will stick to “Shilpa Shetty” as the name is classy.

Well, there is no doubt that there is an abundance of talent on the show and the judges are quite strict when it comes to selecting the contestants.

