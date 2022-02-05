India’s Got Talent Season 9: Wow! Crazy Poppers dance group leaves the judges speechless; the show to get its top 14 contestants

MUMBAI : India's Got Talent is an Indian reality television series on Sony TV. The show follows the global Got Talent format, in which contestants audition in front of three judges and a studio audience.

Up until the semi-final and final rounds, the judges decide whether or not a contestant advances in the competition. During the semi-final and final rounds, viewers vote on which contestants will advance.

Season 9 of India's Got Talent is hosted by Arjun Bijlani, and the judges of the show are actresses Kirron Kher and Shilpa Shetty; rapper Badshah; and lyricist, poet, and screenwriter Manoj Muntashir.

The talent has not only shocked the judges but also the audiences and the talent on the show is commendable. .

This weekend once again some stunning performances one would get to see on the show and the makers of the show would get its top 14 contestants.

We came across a video where the dance group Crazy Poppers would perform and would shock the judges and would leave them stumped and they wouldn’t know how to react.

The show in its first week has done exceptionally well and has entered the top 10 shows on BARC ratings and the audience have given it a thumbs up to the show.

The USP of the show is the talent and the camaraderie that the judges have towards each other and one can see how much fun they have on the sets of the show in the BTS videos that they share on social media.

This weekend is going to be a full-on entertaining episode!

