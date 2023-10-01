India’s Got Talent winners Divyansh & Manuraj make India proud as they get selected for America’s Got Talent: All-Stars 2023 and impress the judges getting a standing ovation

Divyansh & Manuraj were declared as the winners of India’s Got Talent Season 9. Now, they were selected for America’s Got Talent: All-Stars 2023 where they impressed the judges and made India proud.  
MUMBAI : India's Got Talent is an Indian reality television series on Sony TV. The show follows the global Got Talent format, in which contestants audition in front of three judges and a studio audience.

The last season of the show was quite successful, and the talent on the show was commendable.

Season 9 of India's Got Talent was hosted by Arjun Bijlani, and the judges of the show were actresses Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty, rapper Badshah, and lyricist, poet, and screenwriter Manoj Muntashir.

Divyansh & Manuraj were declared as the winners of the show.

Divyansh and Manuraj were two very talented contestants on the show, and their jugalbandi of Indian classical and beatboxing is amazing.

Divyansh and Manuraj were two very talented contestants on the show, and their jugalbandi of Indian classical and beatboxing is amazing.

Their performance mesmerised the judges, and they have gotten the golden buzzer on several occasions. No wonder they have emerged as the winner of the show.

The two have now achieved something big. They were selected for America’s Got Talent: All-Stars 2023, where they surprised the judges of the show and got a standing ovation.

Divyansh revealed that after winning India’s Got Talent, they received a lot of interviews and were offered a lot of shows and collaborations to do. Their lives completely changed and now they hope to create history on America’s Got Talent: All-Stars 2023.

Well, there is no doubt that Divyansh and Manuraj are very talented and that they deserve to be on a show like America’s Got Talent: All-Stars 2023.

Well, there is no doubt that Divyansh and Manuraj are very talented and that they deserve to be on a show like America's Got Talent: All-Stars 2023.

 

 

 

 

 

 

