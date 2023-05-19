India’s Got Talent! Wow! The show is back with it tenth season and the auditions have began

MUMBAI:India's Got Talent is an Indian reality television series on Sony TV. The show follows the global Got Talent format, in which contestants audition in front of three judges and a studio audience.

Up until the semi-final and final rounds, the judges decide whether or not a contestant advances in the competition. During the semi-final and final rounds, viewers vote on which contestants will advance.

The last season of India's Got Talent is hosted by Arjun Bijlani, and the judges of the show are actresses Kirron Kher and Shilpa Shetty; rapper Badshah; and lyricist, poet, and screenwriter Manoj Muntashir.

The talent has not only shocked the judges but also the audiences.

Divyansh and Manuraj emerged as the winners of the show and the two very talented contestants on the show, and their jugalbandi of Indian classical and beatboxing is amazing.

Their performance mesmerizes the judges, and they have gotten the golden buzzer on several occasions.

Now the show is returning back with Season 10 and the auditions have begun for the show.

The show is still in the pre – production stage and one – two months the show will go on air.

The talent on the show releases the talent we have in our country and it puts the judges into a dilemma to choose the final set of contestants.

Well, we are pretty much sure that Kiran Kherr and Shilpa Shetty will reprise their roles as judges of the show.

