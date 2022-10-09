India’s most celebrated comedy show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ is back with a bang on Sony Entertainment Television in a ‘Naya Avtaar’ & with a ‘Naya Parivaar’

MUMBAI: The show premieres on 10th September and will air every Saturday – Sunday at 9:30 pm



PRESS RELEASE

National, 10th September 2022:

Ace comedian, Kapil Sharma is back to take over the television screens with a ‘naya avatar’ and ‘naya parivaar’, making your weekend mazedaar! The brand-new edition of Sony Entertainment Television’s ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ will premiere on 10th September and will air every Saturday & Sunday at 9:30PM. Produced by Banijay Asia and SKTV (Salman Khan Television), the show once again invites families to come together to enjoy a weekend full of Comedy, Glitz and Glamour.



Seen in a new avatar, this time around, Kapil Sharma will be running a local Cable TV channel in a mohallah surrounded by his crazy family and even crazier neighbourhood. Due to an accident, Kapil has lost memory of his beloved wife, Bindu (Sumona Chakravarti). To revive Kapil’s memory, his father-in-law, Sunder Das, a vaid (Sumona Chakravarti), loving mother-in-law, Roopmati (Gaurav Dubey), and nathkat brother-in-law, Goli (Satinder Soni), have moved in to his house. Along with Bindu, they keep coming up with solutions to remind him of their marriage, but it ensues into a hilarious chaos. And, adding on to Kapil’s family drama are his atrangi neighbours i.e the bubbly dhoban, Gudiya (Kiku Sharda), classical music teacher Gharchhor Das ‘Ustaad ji’ (Sidharth Sagar) and his glamourous student, Ghazal (Shristy Rode). Archana Puran Singh will yet again be seen in her elements taking jibes on Kapil. With all these atrangi characters coming together and Kapil in the centre of it all, Entertainment hoga zabadrast!



With eminent personalities gracing every episode, the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show promises candid banter and unlimited entertainment. The opening weekend episodes will see Kapil and his Naya Parivaar indulge with Cuttputlli starcast – Akshay Kumar, Rakul Preet Singh, Sargun Mehta, Chandrachur Singh, along with producer Jackky Bhagnani, followed by the team of Babli Bouncer – Madhur Bhandarkar, Tamanna Bhatia, Saurabh Shukla and Supriya Shukla in rib-tickling laughter sessions.



The Kapil Sharma Show is Co-presented by Pushp Masale and Elois HRC and Co-powered by Priyagold Hunk, Finolex Cables, Chings Schezwan Chutney, Jaquar Lighting and Volkswagen. The Associate sponsor is Simpolo Ceramics.



Doubling the entertainment quotient, the fresh new season is touted to be a wholesome package filled with rip-roaring stand ups, hilarious gags, celebrities and of course endless laughter. All in all, The Kapil Sharma Show is going to be zabardast!



Tune in to watch the new world of Kapil Sharma, starting 10th September every Sat-Sun at 9:30 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television!



Comments:

Ms. Sonal Yadav, Head - Programming (Non-Fiction), Sony Entertainment Television (SET)

The Kapil Sharma Show over the years has witnessed a great amount of adulation from the entire nation owing to its infectious humor quotient and as a great stress buster. It’s one of our most valuable properties that continues to bring families together. Presenting an exciting new season set against an interesting theme, Kapil Sharma along with his new comedy brigade and fresh gags promises to offer a wholesome entertainment. We are glad to be collaborating with Banijay Asia and SKTV once again to bringing this laughter riot.



Deepak Dhar, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Banijay Asia

Right from the start, The Kapil Sharma Show has created a special place with the hearts of the audience owing to years of top-notch comedy legacy behind it. The show has created its loyal set of fan base which only continues to grow season after season. The light humor, Kapil's relatability, each character's spontaneity, and the guests is what makes it the perfect wholesome family entertainer. And, this is one of the reasons why The Kapil Sharma Show has successfully become the nation’s favorite. Our effort is to preserve and re-present classic TV content that is universally appealing and can be watched by everyone in the family, together. That's why we're always adding so much diversity to the show. This time, we have new characters, new stories, a new set-up, new talent. It’s the same ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ but with a fresh take and double the fun. It's always a pleasure partnering with Sony Entertainment Television and SKTV, and with each collaboration, the relationship only strengthens. We're really looking forward to this season"

Kapil Sharma

To begin with, what I am today, I owe it completely to my audience who have continued to support me in all my endeavors all these years. I have always enjoyed making my viewers laugh and the period that I was away, it gave me a lot of time to introspect on what new can I bring this time around for them. All I can say is, we are ready with full force to bring some zabardast entertainment this new season kyunki hum lekar aa rahe hai laughter ke naye reasons ek naye season ke saath! So, to all my lovely fans, be sure to tune in on 10thSeptember at 9:30 pm!