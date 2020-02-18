Indian Idol 11: Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar dance with the baarat

MUMBAI: Indian Idol 11 has struck a chord with the audience. The show is garnering a lot of attention. Two of the members who have been garnering attention for their camaraderie are none other than judge Neha Kakkar and host Aditya Narayan.

The latest episode of the singing reality show saw Neha and Aditya's love story in a flashback followed by the two joining the Baaratis on the stage for a dance. Celebrating Valentine's Day on the show, Neha and Aditya took over the stage along with the Baarat. Playing along, Himesh Reshammiya congratulated them on their wedding while Vishal Dadlani, his co-judge, asked Aditya to clear another 'Agni Pariksha' to get married to Neha.

The top six contestants celebrated Valentine's week with romantic songs. Adriz Gosh and Sunny became the top two performers of the day and the next episode saw them compete for the top five.The participants were asked to perform on the audience's choice with guest judges Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis keeping an eye on them. Ankona Mukherjee and Ridham Kalyan were declared as the best performers for the day. Sunny Hindustani became the first finalist of Indian Idol 11, followed by Ankona Mukherjee, Ridham Kalyan, Rohit Shyam Raut, and Adriz Gosh.

Take a look at the tweet here: