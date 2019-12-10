News

Indian Idol 11: Aditya Narayan to be replaced by Jay Bhanushali?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Dec 2019 04:38 PM

MUMBAI: Popular singing show Indian Idol is currently being hosted by Aditya Narayan, who is being liked by the audience. Recently, Anu Malik was forced to step down as the judge because of the allegations made against him by several people in the industry.

While Anu was replaced by Himesh Reshammiya, latest reports suggest that Aditya Narayan will be replaced by Jay Bhanushali. However, there is neither any confirmation by the makers of the show nor any official testaments by Aditya or Jay.

The show also sees Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani as judges. Jay has hosted many reality shows such as Dance India Dance, The Voice India Kids, Sabse Bada Kalakar, and Superstar Singer.

Not much is known about why this decision is being taken. What’s your view? Hit the comments below.

Credits: Pinkvilla

Tags > Indian Idol 11, Aditya Narayan, Jay Bhanushali, Anu Malik, Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, Dance India Dance, The Voice India kids, Sabse Bada Kalakar, Superstar Singer, TellyChakkar,

