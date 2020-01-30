Indian Idol 11: Aditya Narayan to have a bachelor’s party with Kartik Aaryan on the sets?

MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the most popular singing reality shows. The show has returned with 11th season and has struck a chord with the audience.

In fact, the show is garnering a lot of attention, all thanks to the team. Meanwhile, Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan are also making headlines for their rumoured wedding. Well, for the uninitiated, Aditya and Neha's parents announced their marriage on the show and finalised their wedding date as 14th February. Now, with their D-Day nearing, all eyes are certainly on the Indian Idol 11 couple. While many are still speculating whether the cuties are actually going to tie the knot on Valentine’s Day this year, there's yet another surprise that has come in. And this time it is of Aditya Narayan's bachelor's party. Yes, rumour has it that the singer-host is soon going to enjoy his stag night.

And guess what? Report has it that Aditya will have a cool bachelor's party on the sets of Indian Idol 11. Aditya's bachelor party will be hosted by Kartik Aryan on the sets of the show. The episode has already been shot and it is heard that the handsome hunk had a gala time with everyone on the sets.

