Indian Idol 11: Aditya will get married this year but not to Neha

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Feb 2020 07:01 PM

MUMBAI: Indian Idol 11 is grabbing eyeballs for its talented contestants. But apart from the contestants, judge Neha Kakkar and host Aditya Narayan too have been the talk of the town. The duo has been ruling the headlines for their rumoured wedding. It was reported that Neha and Aditya will be tying the knot in the month of love. Although the rumoured wedding turned out to be a mere publicity stunt, the duo’s mushy chemistry continues to add fuel to the rumours.

Now, Neha has finally addressed the rumours only to put all the speculations to rest. In her recent interview with Times of India, the Aankh Maarey singer asserted that the Indian Idol 11 singer is already in a relationship. Although she didn’t divulge in details about Aditya’s lady love, Neha confirmed that he will be tying the knot this year. Wishing him happiness in his life, Neha was all praises for Aditya and even called him a beautiful person.

Credits: Pinkvilla

 

