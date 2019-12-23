News

Indian Idol 11: Kapil Sharma has an emotional message for Bharti Singh

23 Dec 2019 05:10 PM

MUMBAI: Indian Idol 11 is being loved by the audience for its talented participants.

This weekend got a bit more entertaining and interesting as ace comedian Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa graced the Shaadi special episode. With Bharti's amazing humour and Harsh notorious nature, the episode was filled with lots of laughter, fun and naughtiness. But, with so much fun, the episode also experienced an emotional moment. It happened when Kapil Sharma shared a special video message for his BFF Bharti Singh. 

Upon hearing Kapil's sweet message, beloved singer and judge Neha Kakkar broke out in tears. She got teary-eyed after hearing Bharti Singh's struggles and painful past. In the special video message, Kapil recalled his friendship with Bharti and also praised the woman for being a strong always.

Pointing out the struggles of being a girl in India, he said that it is difficult to survive in the society as parents are always worried of the daughter's marriage, and other expenses. However, Bharti has fought all odds and has brought about a new wave in the society. He ended the message saying that he is very happy to see the couple together and also said, 'Bharti you are my soul.'

Kapil's beautiful message had Neha in tears. She went up to Bharti and hugged her tightly.

Credits: Pinkvilla

