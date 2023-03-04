'Indian Idol 13' contestants celebrate 110 years of feature films in India

MUMBAI: As the singing reality show, 'Indian Idol 13' reaches its finale, contestants Debosmita Roy and Shivam Singh celebrated 110 years of feature films in India which started with the silent movie 'Raja Harishchandra' in 1913.

They performed the iconic song 'Main Ban Ki Chidiya Banke' from the 1936 classic film 'Achhut Kannya' featuring Ashok Kumar and Devika Rani.

'Achhut Kannya' was a story that highlighted an important issue of untouchability practiced in the country at that time and it was among the initial successful films of that era. It was directed by Bavarian filmmaker Franz Osten and is considered to be a reformist project. Later, in 1953, director Amiya Chakrabarty made the film 'Patita' starring Dev Anand and Usha Kiran on the same theme and it was followed by Bimal Roy's 'Sujata' featuring Nutan which was released in 1959.

Their performance grabbed the eyeballs of the judges as well as celebrity guests including choreographer Geeta Kapur and Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre.

While the hosts, Bharti Singh and Aditya Narayan spoke about Indian cinema and its beginning in the country, Debosmita and Shivam recreated the bygone era with their rendition.

The finale witnessed performances by the Top 6 contestants including Contestants Rishi Singh from Ayodhya, Bidipta Chakraborty, Sonakshi Kar and Debosmita Roy from Kolkata, Chirag Kotwal from Jammu & Kashmir, and Shivam Singh from Vadodra.

'Indian Idol 13' is judged by Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya. It airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

SOURCE: IANS