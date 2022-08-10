'Indian Idol 13': KJo conveys Madhuri's message for 'Papa Shivam' Singh

Filmmaker Karan Johar spoke about his friendship with Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit and how she expressed a personal wish to him. Later, he also gifted a chain to 'Indian Idol 13' contestant Shivam Singh from Vadodara.
MUMBAI :Filmmaker Karan Johar spoke about his friendship with Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit and how she expressed a personal wish to him. Later, he also gifted a chain to 'Indian Idol 13' contestant Shivam Singh from Vadodara.

Karan recalled Madhuri's words over phone and shared: "She called me and said, 'I want to live a very long life, I have already sworn'."

Karan was born to film producers Yash Johar, and Hiroo Johar and made his directorial debut with 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'. Later, he also directed 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna', 'My Name Is Khan', 'Student Of The Year', and many more.

Karan, who is coming as a celebrity guest on the singing reality show for the special episode of 'Celebrating Dharma', was stunned to see the performances by the contestants and especially when Shivam performed on the songs such as 'Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana' from the 1998 film 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' and 'You are My Soniya' from the 2001 film 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham,' Karan was left awestruck and he shared a message that Madhuri wanted to convey to him.

During earlier episodes when Madhuri appeared as a celebrity guest, she gave a dapper look to Shivam on the show and asked him to dress in a stylish way. She called him 'cool' as well.

Now, when Karan listened to him he also got impressed and told him what Madhuri said about Shivam.

He shared: "Shivam, do you know that Madhuri and I are very close friends. She knew that I was coming on 'Indian Idol 13'. She called me and said something on the lines of, 'You must keep this point that Shivam has a 'cool factor', and it should remain cool.' Today, I'm seeing that your 'daddy vibe' and 'uncle vibe' has turned into a 'cool rockstar' attire. It's a very cool combination."

Shivam because of his simple and serious look is often mentioned as 'Papa Shivam' on the show.

Shivam replied: "Today is a very special day and the fact that Madhuri ji specially told you about me, I feel humbled."

SOURCE-IANS

 

