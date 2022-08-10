On Indian Idol 13, Suniel Shetty reveals how the iconic character ‘Dev’ from ‘Dhadkan’ helped him win his first award

MUMBAI: This weekend, Sony Entertainment Television’s singing reality show, ‘Indian Idol – Season 13’ will be welcoming Bollywood’s action superstar Suniel Shetty aka Anna, along with the acclaimed composer duo Salim-Sulaiman who will be promoting their most anticipated musical ‘Disco Dancer- The Muscial.’ Making this weekend even more special will be the announcement of the Top 6 finalists! Senjuti Das from Kolkata gives an enthralling performance on the songs, ‘Aksar Iss Duniya Mein’ and ‘Qurbaan Hua’ leaving everyone impressed.

After her performance on ‘Aksar Iss Duniya Mein,’ Suniel Shetty recalls how the role of his iconic character, ‘Dev’ came into existence. He shared, “It took approximately three to four years to make Dhadkan. Director Dharmesh ji had come to me and before narrating the script, he told me one thing; he said that I will definitely love the character and guaranteed that I will get my first award because of the role. I was impressed by his confidence because during that time period, many people believed that I existed only because of action films.”

He further added, “I said ‘yes’ to the role but Dharmesh ji postponed the shooting by four to five months and due to shoot commitments, I was unable to adjust the dates. With a very heavy heart, I had to let go of the film. They started shooting with someone else, but Dharmesh ji wasn’t convinced as he felt that only I could do justice to the character of ‘Dev.’ Being such a huge director, he came back to me, and I was really touched by this. Eventually, I learnt a very important lesson about acting i.e., acting is all about your belief in the character and your confidence. That actually worked out for me, and I actually received the Best Villain award for the same."

Later, recreating the famous dialogue from the film, Suniel Shetty will win everyone’s hearts as he re-enacts the famous dialogue from ‘Dhadkan’ ‘Tum Mujhe Bhool Jao… Yeh Main Hone Nahi Dunga’

