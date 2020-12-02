Before Indian idol 2020 happened Sireesha had to sing with Late S. P. Balasubrahmanyam

MUMBAI: Time and opportunity plays a very important role in anyone’s life. Even if you are talented sometimes you do not get a chance to showcase it. One of such contestants in Sony Entertainment Television’s Indian Idol 2020 is SIREESHA BHAGAVATULA from Vishakpatnam. In past she got the golden opportunity to sing with the legend Late S. P. Balasubrahmanyam but before this could happened the legend passed away. His demise made her disheartened which made her question her career in music.

In past she had participated in few realities shows in South but nothing concreate came out . She thought the opportunity to sing with late S. P. Balasubrahmanyam will give her career a boost. But before this could happen the nation lost the legend. Post that the lockdown happened and her hope for her music career was almost over until she saw the promo of Indian Idol 2020, she decided Idol can be the new starting to her musical career and that’s how she participated.

All the judges were impressed by her performance and they said that her voice would be very useful to the industry. Sireesha while telling about her experience said “ I am so happy that my performance was appreciated by the judges. I know I have a long way to go but when your work or talent gets gratitude you become more confident about it”

