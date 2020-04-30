Indian Idol 5 winner Sreerama is one multi-talented artist; these videos prove it

MUMBAI: Indian Idol is our country's one of the most popular singing reality shows. It has given big breaks to many aspiring singers and today their careers have reached new heights.

Singers like Neha Kakar, Bhoomi Trivedi and Monali Thakur are successful singers of Bollywood who are ruling several hearts with their soothing voice.

Every season of Indian Idol has proved to be a huge hit among the viewers. The show saw fabulous singers who chose this platform to showcase their talent. While some successfully managed to make it to the top spot, some failed.

The winners of Indian Idol not only won trophy and prize money but also got an opportunity to work with renowned production houses.

One of them was Sreerama Chandra Mynampati who won Indian Idol season 5. Sreerama was one of the most talented singers of that season who gave some memorable performances making everyone go gaga.

Sreerama debuted as a playback singer in the Telugu film industry. The ace singer got an opportunity to sing for many top Bollywood stars in movies like Khiladi 786, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, among others.

Well, Sreerama is doing quite well in his career. Interestingly, Sreerama is also a great actor and one hell of an entertainer. The actor's Instagram account is filled with many TikTok videos where he is seen singing, dancing and showing his acting skills.

Take a look at the videos:

These videos prove that Sreerama is a multi-talented star.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.