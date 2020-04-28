Indian Idol: Bhoomi Trivedi gives a tough competition to Ranveer Singh

MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the most popular shows. The singing-based reality show has returned with the 11th season and has struck a chord with the audience. In fact, the show is garnering a lot of attention, all thanks to the team.

Music composer Vishal Dadlani, Anu Malik and singer Neha Kakkar had reprised their role of judges on the show. The popularity of Indian Idol is crossing new limits with each season.

The judges of the show are considered to be the best judges of the reality shows and they find the best of talents.

Bhoomi Trivedi was one of the most famous and talented contestants of Indian Idol Season 5. The singer was considered to be the next Sunidhi Chauhan of the industry.

She has a versatile voice and whenever she sang a song the judges were stumped with her performance.

Now we came across a video where Bhoomi is seen rapping in Gujrati and she does a fabulous job .

First, she gives such a mind-blowing performance and then ends it with a Rap.

Ranveer Singh is known for his rapping in Gully Boy but Bhoomi can be a very tough competition for the actor when it comes to rapping.

Sajid Khan who was the celebrity judge said that if she continues to sing like this then she can be the next Sunidhi Chauhan of the industry.

Every judge gave a positive compliment and said that she would go a long way when it comes to singing.

In the video, Bhoomi also reveals that she would like to be a Rockstar performer in India and that’s the in reason why she is on Indian Idol .

There is no doubt that the stage of Indian Idol gives us the most talents singers of our nation.

She sang a first Bollywood song Ram chahe Leela chaahe Ram for Sanjay Leela Bhansali which was picturised on Priyanka Chopra. She had won many awards for this song.

