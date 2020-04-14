Indian Idol: Check out Salman Ali's first audition

MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the most popular singing reality shows. The show has returned with the 11th season and has struck a chord with the audience. Every season has been a huge success and has topped the BARC charts.

Salman Ali who was the winner of Season 10 belonged to a small village and he came for Indian Idol auditions with lots of troubles as he didn’t have the means to come to Mumbai.

We came across the video of his audition for Indian Idol. In the video you can see his struggles and from where he belonged.

The singer has said how he is only bread earner for his family. He resides in a joint family, with 16 – 17 people living under one roof.

He further states that it’s a dream to come for Indian Idol audition, and he has seen how people’s life changes post this show and he hopes he can give his family a better life.

Salman, during his audition, sang the song Sajda from My Name is Khan and stumped the judges.

Neha Kakkar is seen getting goosebumps and she climbs the table and applauds the young singer for his talent.

Vishal is speechless and doesn’t know what to say, and Anu Malik just says that he is through, and they shall meet him the next round.

Vishal also tells him that he sees a potential winner in him as his voice touches the heart.

This is one of the reasons why Salman, in his interviews, has said that he is very grateful to Shah Rukh Khan and the song Sajda changed his life forever.

Today Salman is an A – list singer and has made his Bollywood debut as a singer with Salman Khan’s Dabaang 3.

He does a lot of concerts which goes Housefull, and finally, he can take care of his parents and his entire family.

The boy has come up with sheer hard work and determination.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com.