Indian Idol Judge Neha Kakkar's soulful voice will melt your heart

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar is one of the most successful singers in Bollywood today, the singer started her journey as the contestant on the reality show, and today she is the judge of the show.

Neha has a massive fan following and everyone loves her voice, and there are many fan clubs dedicated to her. One of her fans sent a video where you can hear the singer singing the song tumi aana from the movie Marjaavaan and her voice is so soulful that it will melt your heart.

Now there is no doubt that Neha is a fabulous singer and she had a million watchers for a video, and her every song trend online.

Check out the post below :