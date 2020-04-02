Indian Idol: Salman Ali's special message for his mother

MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the most successful reality shows on television. The audience really loves watching the contestants on the show.

Salman Ali, the winner of Indian Idol 10, came from a very small background, where he didn’t have the basic needs and what made him the winner, is his sheer talent.

If one remembers, in the case of Salman, he belonged to a small village and came to Mumbai for auditions with a lot of difficulties.

During the show, he stumped everyone with his performance and today he is a well-established singer in Bollywood. His first movie song Awara from Dabangg 3 is a huge success.

Time and again, Salman in many interviews, has said that whatever he is today, it is because of his mother’s hard work and blessings. He had shared that there were times when they didn’t have any food on the plate, but his mother worked really hard and used to feed them, and also used to arrange the cash for his training.

We came across a throwback video where the young singer is praying to god that if he is not there in this world, to please take care of his mother, and always to keep her happy, because he owes his success only to her.

The video will melt your heart and will give major mother-son goals.