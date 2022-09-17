Indian Idol Season 13: Oops! Neha Kakkar exposes the hidden secret of judge Vishal Dadlani

MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the most popular shows. It is one of the most successful reality shows on television.

The previous season was a huge hit and the audience had connected to each and every contestant and it was difficult to pick who would be the winner of the show.

Pawandeep Rajan emerged as the winner of the show and he had become a household name, and today he has a massive fan following.

The last season was judged by Anu Malik who had replaced Vishal Dadlani, Sonu Kakkar who had replaced Neha Kakkar, and our very own Himesh Reshammiya, and the show was hosted by Aditya Narayan.

As we had reported earlier that the new season of India Idol has began and we have already seen how talented the contestants are of the show during the audition around that it is tough for the judges to judge.

The show is going to be judged by Vishal Dadlani, Himesh Reshammiya and Neha Kakkar and the show is going to hosted by Aditya Narayan.

ALSO READ: Is Indian Idol 12’s contestant Sawai Bhat making an exit from the show?)

One of the USP of the show is the camaraderie the judges share with each other as along with judging the show they also have some fun offsets.

Now we came across a BTS video where Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani are seen having some fun offsets.

In the video, Neha Kakkar brings her husband’s photo Rohanpreet to keep next to her and that’s when Vishal’s tells her in times of “Facetiming” loves one’s she is keeping her husband’s photo on her desk and there is something definitely wrong with her.

That’s when Neha reveals a secret about Vishal that he is very un-romantic and that no wonder he is single. In return the music director says that he is happy being this way.

Well, its good to see for a change that on a reality show the judges are getting along so well and there is such good camaraderie and understanding among the judges panel.

Are you excited about the new season?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Is Indian Idol 12’s contestant Sawai Bhat making an exit from the show? )