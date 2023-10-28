Indian Idol Season 14 : Exclusive! Arshad Warsi and Indian Idol Season 5 winner Sreerama Chandra to grace the show to promote their upcoming show “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11”

The new season of Indian Idol has begun and the talent this season is commendable. As per sources, Arshad Warsi and Indian Idol Season 5 winner Sreerama Chandra will be gracing the show.
Arshad

MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success consistently on television.

The previous season was a huge hit and the audience had connected to each and every contestant and it was difficult to pick who would be the winner of the show.

Rishi Singh had emerged as the winner of the last season.

The last season was judged by Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani as the judges of the show.

The new season is about to begin in a week's time and the audience are excited for the new season.

This time the makers have brought him two new judges who would join Vishal Dadlani as the judge of the show.

Kumar Sanu and Shreya Ghoshal are back as judges on the show they had judged the show a couple of years back.

Hussain Kuwajerwala returns as the host of the show and the fans are excited to see him back.

The show has begun and this season the contestants are very talented and it's becoming difficult for the judges to judge the show.

As per sources, Arshad Warsi and Indian Idol Season 5 winner Sreerama Chandra will be gracing the show and would be talking about their upcoming show “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11”

Sreerama would be remembering his old days one the show and would sing a song where Arshad will be showing his dancing skills.

There is no doubt that the fans are super excited for the new season of Indian Idol Season 14 and with a new panel of judges and host the show is going to be different and interesting.

“Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa  Season 11 is all set to begin on the 11th of November 2023 and it will air on Sony at 9 : 30 Pm.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Padma Shri Kavita Krishnamurthy brings her musical brilliance as a Guest Judge to Indian Idol's 'Theatre Round'

 

