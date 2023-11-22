Indian Idol Season 14 : Exclusive! Karisma Kapoor to grace the show

The new season of Indian Idol has begun and the talent this season is commendable. As per sources, Karisma Kapoor will be gracing the show in the upcoming episode.
Karisma

MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success consistently on television.

The previous season was a huge hit and the audience had connected to each and every contestant. It was difficult to pick the winner of the show.

Rishi Singh had emerged as the winner of the last season.

The last season was judged by Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani as the judges of the show.

The new season is about to begin in a week's time and the audience are excited for the new season.

This time the makers have brought two new judges who would join Vishal Dadlani as the judge of the show.

Kumar Sanu and Shreya Ghoshal are back as judges on the show they had judged the show a couple of years back.

Hussain Kuwajerwala returns as the host of the show and the fans are excited to see him back.

The show has begun and this season the contestants are very talented and it's becoming difficult for the judges to judge the show.

As per sources,  Karisma Kapoor will be gracing the show in the upcoming episode.

The contestants would be singing her songs and would be giving her a tribute.

She also would be having some fun sessions with the contestants, judges and  the host of the show.

She would be sharing stories of her time when she shot the songs that would be sung by the contestants of the show.

Are you excited to watch Karisma Kapoor in the show?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

