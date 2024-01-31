Indian Idol Season 14: Exclusive! Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Indian Idol is one of the most loved and successful singing reality shows on television and this year the contestants are really strong and talented. As per sources, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon will be gracing the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 01/31/2024 - 14:40
Indian Idol Season 14

MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success consistently on television.

The previous season was a huge hit and the audience connected to every contestant. It was difficult to pick the winner of the show.

This time the makers have brought in two new judges who would join Vishal Dadlani as the judge of the show.

Kumar Sanu and Shreya Ghoshal are back as judges on the show.

This season the show is really doing well and the contestants are exceptionally talented and its getting difficult for the judges and the audience to judge the show.

As per sources, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon grace the show to promote their upcoming movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

(ALSO READ : Indian Idol Season 14 : Exclusive! Nineties ace singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya to grace the upcoming episode )

They would be interacting with the judges and the contestants and would be having some fun segments with the host.

The contestants would sing their songs and give them a tribute.

The actors would be revealing some secrets about themselves on how they shot the movie and the fun they had.

Well, there is no doubt that this year the contestants are really good and they are acing their performance.

The episode is going to be an entertaining one.

Are you excited to see Shahid and Kriti on the show?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : Indian Idol Season 14 : Exclusive! Nineties ace singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya to grace the upcoming episode

Indian Idol Indian Idol Season 14 Vishal Dadlani Kumar Sanu Hussain Kuwajerwala Sony TV Sony LIV Reality show TellyChakkar Menuka Poudel Ananya Pal Anjana Padmanabhan Dipan Mitra Adya Mishra Muskan Srivastava Obom Tangu Piyush Panwar Subhadeep Das Utkarsh Wankhede Vaibhav Gupta mahima bhattacharjee Surender Kumar Maithili Shome Gayathry Rajiv Shahid Kapoor Kriti Sanon
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 01/31/2024 - 14:40

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Related Stories
Dolly Sohi
OMG! Jhanak’s Dolly Sohi quits the Hiba Nawab starrer show due to her cancer treatment
Munmun Dutta
Interesting: Munmun Dutta shares a BTS video from the sets Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and it is nothing short of a VISUAL DELIGHT!
Karamm Rajpal
Karamm Rajpal and Trupti Mishra seek divine blessings at Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar for the success of COLORS' 'Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak’
Aditi Bhagat
Uff! Pushpa Impossible's Aditi Bhagat gives a glimpse of her 'Happy Vibes', check out her pictures
Anjum Fakih
Hilarious! Kundali Bhagya's Anjum Fakih has a 'moye moye' moment with Sharaddha Arya, check what the latter did
Moushumi Chatterjee
Exclusive! Indian Idol Season 14 : Exclusive! Veteran actress Moushumi Chatterjee will be gracing the special episode dedicated to late musician Hemant Kumar