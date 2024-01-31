Indian Idol Season 14: Exclusive! Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success consistently on television.

The previous season was a huge hit and the audience connected to every contestant. It was difficult to pick the winner of the show.

This time the makers have brought in two new judges who would join Vishal Dadlani as the judge of the show.

Kumar Sanu and Shreya Ghoshal are back as judges on the show.

This season the show is really doing well and the contestants are exceptionally talented and its getting difficult for the judges and the audience to judge the show.

As per sources, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon grace the show to promote their upcoming movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

They would be interacting with the judges and the contestants and would be having some fun segments with the host.

The contestants would sing their songs and give them a tribute.

The actors would be revealing some secrets about themselves on how they shot the movie and the fun they had.

Well, there is no doubt that this year the contestants are really good and they are acing their performance.

The episode is going to be an entertaining one.

