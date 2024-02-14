Indian Idol Season 14 : Exclusive! Superstar Singer captains Salman Ali, Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish and Sayli Kamble Patil will be gracing the show

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success consistently on television.

The previous season was a huge hit and the audience connected to every contestant. It was difficult to pick the winner of the show.

This time the makers have brought in two new judges who would join Vishal Dadlani as the judge of the show.

Kumar Sanu and Shreya Ghoshal are back as judges on the show.

This season the show is really doing well and the contestants are exceptionally talented and it’s getting difficult for the judges and the audience to judge the show.

As per sources, Superstar Singer captains Salman Ali, Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish and Sayli Kamble Patil will be gracing the show.

The episode will be like a re – union of Indian Idol contestants where this season contestants will be performing with the ex – contestants and captains of SuperStar Singer.

They will also have some fun sessions with the judges and the host of the show and will share some stories of their time.

This would be an awesome combination as this season the talent is commendable and it's becoming difficult for the judges and the audience to judge the show.

Well, the episode is going to be an entertaining one and it's going to be high on talent and singing.

