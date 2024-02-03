Indian Idol Season 14 Finale: Kya Baat Hai! Check out what happened when Neha Kakkar met her judge Sonu Nigam from Season 2

Indian Idol is one of the most loved and successful singing reality shows of television and soon the new season will be coming to an end and the finale of the show will take place tomorrow. We came across a promo where Neha is happy to see Sonu Nigam as a guest of the show.
Indian Idol Season 14

MUMBAI : Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success consistently on television.

The previous season was a huge hit and the audience connected to every contestant. It was difficult to pick the winner of the show.

This time the makers have brought in two new judges who would join Vishal Dadlani as the judge of the show.

Kumar Sanu and Shreya Ghoshal are back as judges on the show.

The show has finally come to an end and the finale of the show will take place tomorrow.

As we had reported earlier Sonu Nigam would be gracing the show and would be interacting with the contestants, judges and the host of the show.

In the new promo of the show one can see Neha Kakkar and –Pyarelal who also would be part of the finale of the show where they would be promoting their upcoming show "Super Star Singer Season 3"

Neha will be super excited to meet Sonu Nigam as he was the person who had judged her in Season 2 and had selected her as the contestant of the show.

The moment Neha comes on the stage she introduces Sonu Nigam as her judge and he tells her that she is his singer and the banter is quite a funny one.

Well, there is no doubt that Neha Kakkar has come a long way from being a contestant on the show to being the judge and until today all her songs are chartbusters.

The finale of the show is going to take place on a grand scale and soon the season will get its winner.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Indian Idol Indian Idol Season 14 Vishal Dadlani Kumar Sanu Hussain Kuwajerwala Sony TV Sony LIV Reality show TellyChakkar Menuka Poudel Ananya Pal Anjana Padmanabhan Dipan Mitra Adya Mishra Muskan Srivastava Obom Tangu Piyush Panwar Subhadeep Das Utkarsh Wankhede Vaibhav Gupta mahima bhattacharjee Surender Kumar Maithili Shome Gayathry Rajiv Subhadeep Das Chowdhury Sukhwinder Singh Manushi Chhillar Varun Tej Rajat Sharma Salman Ali Pawandeep Rajan Arunita Kanjilal Mohd Danish and Sayli Kamble Patil Urmila Matondkar Harsh Gujral Madness Machayenge India Ko Hasayenge Sony Nigam Neha Kakkar
