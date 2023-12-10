On Indian Idol Season 14, Judge Shreya Ghoshal complimented Subhadeep Das, saying, “you are an incredible singer.”

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s singing reality show, Indian Idol, has emerged as a national platform for aspiring singers to prove their mettle. The show will feature unparalleled talent with voices that hold the power to evoke a gamut of emotions. The stakes are higher than ever in this season of Indian Idol, which is music ka sabse bada gharana, as singer par excellence Shreya Ghoshal takes the reins to discover India’s finest singing talents. Joining her on this esteemed judges' panel is none other than the kind of melody, Kumar Sanu, who is makes his debut as a judge on the show and will share his invaluable experiences of the music industry with the contestants. With his discerning eye for talent, Vishal Dadlani completes the judges' triad and will watch for performances that tick the boxes of vocals, range, and texture.

This weekend, numerous contestants from across the length and breadth of the country will be seen performing on the platform in a bid to secure their position in the competition. But it was the phenomenal Subhadeep Das from Mumbai, who is returning to Indian Idol after three years to claim a spot on the show, who won the heart of the judges. As an ode to his Bengali background, he will be seen performing 'Ami Je Tomar' from the film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Impressed by his soulful singing, Vishal says, "I remember hearing you three years back on Indian Idol; at the time, your singing was a little raw, but now, you have great control over low notes, and this is beautiful.”  

Shreya Ghoshal further adds, “I have heard ‘ Ami Je Tomar’ in various genres and this song is meant for competitions, and many attempt it, but the finesse this song needs, has at times, been missed. But you are an incredible singer; your base of classical singing is very strong. Your comeback on this platform today will be remembered by all those who have heard you today. You were fabulous.”  
 
A delighted Shreya Ghosal will also be seen performing with him and their amazing rendition will see judge Kumar Sanu tell them, "Yeh performance Hit se jaada Lit thi". 
 
But will Subhadeep get a 'Golden Ticket' and continue his journey on the show?
 
Tune in to Indian Idol this Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM, exclusively on Sony Entertainment Television!

