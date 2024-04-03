Indian Idol Season 14 Winner: Exclusive! Vaibhav Gupta reveals who he missed during the finale of the show; talks about how Indian Idol gives the liberty to showcase one's talent

Indian Idol is one of the most loved and successful singing reality shows of television now the show has come to an end and Vaibhav Gupta has emerged as the winner of the show. TellyChakkar got in touch with Vaibhav and asked him whom he missed during the finale of the show and he spoke about reality shows giving freedom to perform.
Vaibhav

MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success consistently on television.

The previous season was a huge hit and the audience connected to every contestant. It was difficult to pick the winner of the show.

This time the makers have brought in two new judges who would join Vishal Dadlani as the judge of the show.

Kumar Sanu and Shreya Ghoshal are back as judges on the show.

Season 14 has come to an end and the finale of the episode took place yesterday where Vaibhav Gupta emerged as the winner of the show.

There is no doubt that he deserved to win as he got good remarks from the judges of the show and even a singer like Sukhwinder Singh removed his shoes in order to show respect to Vaibhav's singing talent.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Vaibhav and asked him whom he missed during the finale of the show and he spoke about reality shows giving freedom to perform.

Who did you miss the most when you lifted the trophy?

Everyone was there, my judges, the contestants who had become a family to me and my family was also there. I missed my mother though and her blessings and I wish she was there as she was happy that I had won the show. I really missed her and she is blessing and loving me and she is with me and in my soul and she will always be there with me.

How do you feel with success and attention all around? Do you feel it's your biggest achievement?

I feel it's my hard work and I know my show video has gone viral and the reason would be because of my emotions and all the blessings I got. I am a huge fan of Sukhwinder Singh and I have grown up hearing him! The way he sings is like a tiger and the one thing I have learnt from him is that when you sing your voice should speak and I feel because of this I have won the show.

Will the stardom take away your innocence or will you always remain so grounded?

See, you shine when you get successful and I feel I am innocent now. I guess the stardom won't take away the child in me but because of the show I have become more mature but I am still a child from inside.

Do you think in reality shows you are limited to show your talent and the focus is more on your personal life?

Indian Idol is a platform where we get the freedom to sing as Music is the key factor and this season the focus was old gold songs and people are liking it. I feel happy that I got a chance to sing in a new show. I bet that the 90s music will be back.

Well, it's celebration time for Vaibhav and his fans as he got the trophy back home.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

