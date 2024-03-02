Indian Idol Season 14 : Wow! Subhadeep Das Chowdhury gives a sizzling performance impresses Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon

MUMBAI : Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success consistently on television.

The previous season was a huge hit and the audience connected to every contestant. It was difficult to pick the winner of the show.

This time the makers have brought in two new judges who would join Vishal Dadlani as the judge of the show.

Kumar Sanu and Shreya Ghoshal are back as judges on the show.

This season the show is really doing well and the contestants are exceptionally talented and it’s getting difficult for the judges and the audience to judge the show.

In the upcoming episode Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon will be gracing the show where they would promote their upcoming movie “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya”

Subhadeep Das Chowdhury will sing a song from the movie Jab We Met that will touch the hearts of the judges and the actors.

Kriti would tell him that she has become a huge fan whereas Shahid tells that he feels like he has paid for his favorite artist and is seeing a live show.

Wow! Now that’s a huge compliment coming in from Shahid for Subhadeep and there is no doubt that he is talented and has all the chances to win the show.

Well, this time its going to be tough for the audience to pick who would be the winner because currently the show has got its top eight contestants.

The episode is going to be an entertaining one.

