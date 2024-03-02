Indian Idol Season 14 : Wow! Subhadeep Das Chowdhury gives a sizzling performance impresses Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon

Indian Idol is one of the most loved shows on television and the show is number one singing show. Now in the upcoming episode Subhadeep Das Chowdhury will give a good performance and will heap praise from Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 02/03/2024 - 18:38
INDIAN IDOL SEASON 14

MUMBAI : Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success consistently on television.

The previous season was a huge hit and the audience connected to every contestant. It was difficult to pick the winner of the show.

This time the makers have brought in two new judges who would join Vishal Dadlani as the judge of the show.

Kumar Sanu and Shreya Ghoshal are back as judges on the show.

This season the show is really doing well and the contestants are exceptionally talented and it’s getting difficult for the judges and the audience to judge the show.

In the upcoming episode Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon will be gracing the show where they would promote their upcoming movie “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya”

ALSO READ : Indian Idol Season 14 : Exclusive! Nineties ace singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya to grace the upcoming episode

Subhadeep Das Chowdhury will sing a song from the movie Jab We Met that will touch the hearts of the judges and the actors.

Kriti would tell him that she has become a huge fan whereas Shahid tells that he feels like he has paid for his favorite artist and is seeing a live show.

Wow! Now that’s a huge compliment coming in from Shahid for Subhadeep and there is no doubt that he is talented and has all the chances to win the show.

Well, this time its going to be tough for the audience to pick who would be the winner because currently the show has got its top eight contestants.

The episode is going to be an entertaining one.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Exclusive! Indian Idol Season 14 : Exclusive! Hrithik Roshan and director Siddharth Anand to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie “Fighter”

Indian Idol Indian Idol Season 14 Vishal Dadlani Kumar Sanu Hussain Kuwajerwala Sony TV Sony LIV Reality show TellyChakkar Menuka Poudel Ananya Pal Anjana Padmanabhan Dipan Mitra Adya Mishra Muskan Srivastava Obom Tangu Piyush Panwar Subhadeep Das Utkarsh Wankhede Vaibhav Gupta mahima bhattacharjee Surender Kumar Maithili Shome Gayathry Rajiv Shahid Kapoor Kriti Sanon Moushumi Chatterjee Hemant Kumar Subhadeep Das Chowdhury
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 02/03/2024 - 18:38

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Wow! Rajiv Thakur replaces Gauahar Khan has the host for this week; Sreeram and Dhanashree gives a rocking performance impresses guest judge Juhi Chawla
MUMBAI : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.Many celebrities have been...
Vanshaj: Wow! Yuvika’s next move is to save her family from DJ
MUMBAI : Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
What! Vikrant Massey opens up on leaving the television industry; Says ‘There was a reason why I left…’
MUMBAI : It is safe to declare Vikrant Massey the actor of the moment, especially given his consecutively excellent box...
Anupamaa: Woah! Kavya asks Babuji to take a stand for Dimpy against Vanraj
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Dhruv Tara: Shocking! Kapali has intentions to take Tara with him
MUMBAI : Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey: Oh No! Wagle’s drag to the court
MUMBAI : ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Recent Stories
Vikrant Massey
What! Vikrant Massey opens up on leaving the television industry; Says ‘There was a reason why I left…’
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Wow! Rajiv Thakur replaces Gauahar Khan has the host for this week; Sreeram and Dhanashree gives a rocking performance impresses guest judge Juhi Chawla
Jhalak Dikhhla
On Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Farah Khan praises Shoaib Ibrahim’s act, saying, “This is a Broadway-level performance; feels like I have got the story for Om Shanti Om Part 2 from this act”
Vineeta
Surprising! Shark Tank India 3: Vineeta Singh questions the arrival of Taapsee Pannu-endorsed brand, Ponders its purpose; ‘Marketing ke liye, aur kis liye’
Rohit Chandel
Response from Rohit Chandel, Lead Actor of Pandya Stores, on Poonam Pandey Controversy
Asim Khan
Exclusive! The most important and stand out factor is that my character is a one sided lover: Asim Khan on Dalchini
PRACCHAND ASHOK
Exclusive! Shiv Shakti: Tap Tyaag Taandav actor Dinesh Mehta roped in for COLORS “Pracchand Ashok”