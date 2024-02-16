Indian Idol Season 14 : Wow! The jugalbandi of Salman Ali and Vaibhav Gupta leaves the judges stumped

Indian Idol Season 14 is one of the most successful and loved reality shows on television and this week the ex – contestants of the show would be gracing the show where they would be teaming up with the current contestants to perform with them. Each performance would leave the judges stumped.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 02/16/2024 - 18:35
INDIAN IDOL SEASON 14

MUMBAI : Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success consistently on television.

The previous season was a huge hit and the audience connected to every contestant. It was difficult to pick the winner of the show.

This time the makers have brought in two new judges who would join Vishal Dadlani as the judge of the show.

Kumar Sanu and Shreya Ghoshal are back as judges on the show.

This season the show is really doing well and the contestants are exceptionally talented. It’s getting difficult for the judges and the audience to judge the show.

We had reported that this week that the ex – Indian Idol contestants would be gracing the show where they would be promoting their upcoming show “SuperStar Singer Season 3”. 

The ex – contestants would be teaming up with the current contestants and would be giving some rocking performances.

In the new promo of the show, one can see the jugalbandi performance of Salman Ali and Vaibhav Gupta. 

ALSO READ : Exclusive! Indian Idol Season 14 : Exclusive! Hrithik Roshan and director Siddharth Anand to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie “Fighter”

The two will be giving a rocking performance and will leave the judges stumped as they would get goosebumps with their performance.

Well, there is no doubt that this week, the episode is going to be superb and very music oriented. The audience is going to be entertained for sure. 

Are you excited to watch the reunion of the Indian Idol contestants?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Exclusive! Indian Idol Season 14 : Exclusive! Hrithik Roshan and director Siddharth Anand to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie “Fighter”

 

 

Indian Idol Indian Idol Season 14 Vishal Dadlani Kumar Sanu Hussain Kuwajerwala Sony TV Sony LIV Reality show TellyChakkar Menuka Poudel Ananya Pal Anjana Padmanabhan Dipan Mitra Adya Mishra Muskan Srivastava Obom Tangu Piyush Panwar Subhadeep Das Utkarsh Wankhede Vaibhav Gupta mahima bhattacharjee Surender Kumar Maithili Shome Gayathry Rajiv Subhadeep Das Chowdhury Sukhwinder Singh Manushi Chhillar Varun Tej Rajat Sharma Salman Ali Pawandeep Rajan Arunita Kanjilal Mohd Danish and Sayli Kamble Patil
Like
0
Love
1
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 02/16/2024 - 18:35

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Woah! Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani look stunning for their pre-wedding event, take a look
MUMBAI: Looks like Rakul Preet Singh won't starve her fans and followers of wedding content unlike other A-lister...
Pandya Store: Shocking! Amresh gets into big trouble
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Exclusive! Akshay Oberoi on what he learnt from Hrithik Roshan, “I learnt relentless practice; whether it’s a dance step or a dialogue, he keeps practicing”
MUMBAI: The action film "Fighter," starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, has been the talk of the town ever...
Jhanak: Wow! Jhanak turns nurse to take care of Anirudh
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ latest show, 'Jhanak', features Hiba Nawab in the titular role of Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Anirudh,...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shocking! Abhira escapes Yuvraj's trap, Armaan worried seeing her
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Hot Updates! Waiting for the trailer of Shaitaan? Here’s what you need to know
MUMBAI: Recently, there have been a lot of movie announcements that have made the audience curious and excited, be it...
Recent Stories
Rakul
Woah! Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani look stunning for their pre-wedding event, take a look
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Surbhi
Wow! From Surbhi Chandna-Karan R Sharma to Divya Agarwal-Apurva Padgaonkar, check out the Tv celebs who will tie the knot soon
Shoaib
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 : Exclusive! Shoaib Ibrahim to participate in the upcoming season of the show?
Abhishek Malhan
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Wah! Abhishek Malhan reveals that Manisha Rani will win the show; she reacts “Have given my best”
JHALAK DIKHHLA JAA SEASON 11
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11: Kya Baat Hai! Shoaib Ibrahim’s performance along with wife Dipika Kakkar leaves the judges in tears
Dipika
Kya Baat Hai! Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim break silence on their second pregnancy in the most heart touching way
Sunny Leone
Must Read! “Sunny Leone is not 1% fake but there are stars who will buy Biryani for the whole set”, Nikhil Chinapa heaps praise for the actress while takes a dig at pretentious celebs