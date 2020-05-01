Indian Idol: Sunny Hindustani first-ever audition

MUMBAI : Sunny Hindustani became a household name after winning India's most popular singing reality show Indian Idol 10. The talented artist participated in the show to spread the charm of his mesmerising voice and he gave back-to-back hit performances in every episode.

He won accolades not just from the judges but also from the viewers and all the celebrity guests.

The ace singer also managed to bag the trophy and the reason behind his victory is his hard work and dedication.

Sunny has come up the hard way before he auditioned for Indian Idol, he was a boot polisher and it is his talent that brought him to the show.

Now we came across Sunny’s audition on the show and in the video, you can see his journey from a boot polisher how he reached the stage of Indian Idol.

Sunny sang a song of the late Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and performance that he gives stumps the judges and they directly select him in the TOP 14.

Vishal who is one of the judges on the show said that he doesn’t believe that Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan has passed away because he is alive in singers like Sunny. Neha and Anu Malik gave him standing aviation.

Sunny also reveals that the money that Neha Kakaar had given him he could by a rented house for his mother and finally they have a home to live.

The young lad has already signed a contract with T – series and soon will be making in debut in Bollywood as a singer.

There is no doubt that this boy is going to a long way ahead in the world of singing.

