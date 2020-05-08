Indian Idol: Sunny Hindustani is touched by THIS Bollywood superstar's gesture

MUMBAI: Sunny Hindustani became a household name after winning India's most popular singing reality show Indian Idol 10. The talented artist participated in the show to spread the charm of his mesmerising voice and he gave back-to-back hit performances in every episode.

He won accolades not just from the judges but also from the viewers and all the celebrity guests.

The ace singer also managed to bag the trophy and the reason behind his victory is his hard work and dedication.

A lot of celebrities come on the show to promote their movies. And veteran actor Dharmendra too graced the set of Indian Idol 11 and was mesmerized with Sunny’s performance.

We came across a video where Sunny is seen singing the song teri yaad agegi and Dharmendra was very touched by his singing.

He said that he has done a fabulous job and took him back in time. He said that while shooting the movie it was very cold and that they had a lot of difficulty in shooting the song.

He further told Sunny that his singing made him nostalgic as he could visualize the entire song.

Sunny was very touched by his words. Well, there is no doubt that he is one the top most singers and soon will be seen singing for a T – series movie.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com