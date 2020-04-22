Indian Idol: When Mithun had a heated argument with Salim Merchant

MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the most popular shows. The singing-based reality show has returned with 11th season and has struck a chord with the audience. In fact, the show is garnering a lot of attention, all thanks to the team.

Music composer Vishal Dadlani, Anu Malik and singer Neha Kakkar had reprised their role of judges on the show. The popularity of Indian Idol is crossing new limits with each season.

The judges of the show are considered to be the best judges of the reality shows and they find the best of talents.

Now we came across a video of Indian Idol season 5 where Mithun had come as a guest celebrity to judge the show. Now post Bhoomi’s performance who was a contestant on the show, Mithun counterstroke Salim’s advice to Bhoomi.

Bhoomi after her performance asked Salim that in the older day’s actors were paired with singers so what is his opinion of today’s time.

Salim says that during the older days it used to be different. Today he is glad that directors and producers are open to working with new and more than two singers for a song.

Mithun replies that in today’s time the feel for music is not there and it has just become a proposal. Salim seemed not to agree with it but kept his calm.

He further said that in the olden days when singers used to sing for actors, they used to capture their style and expressions and sing.But today music and songs have only become a business and he also apologised to the judges if anyone felt bad.

Sunidhi said that we are in good time and we get to sing for such big actors and we should all celebrate it.

More than an argument it was like a discussion that happened. Bhoomi was the 2nd runner up of he show and today she is a big singer in Bollywood, her songs "Ram Chahe Leela" from Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela and Husn Parcham from Zero where chartbuster hits which resulted in several awards and Nominations.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

( VIDEO CREDIT : ronakstranger, YOUTUBE, ZEE TV)