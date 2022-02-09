Indian Playback Singer Shabbir Kumar along with Padmini Kolhapure & Sayii Kamble give a mesmerizing performance on 'Tumse milkar Na Jane' in Superstar Singer 2’s Grand Finale

MUMBAI: With an extraordinary display of India's young singing prodigies, Sony Entertainment Television’s homegrown kids singing reality show – Superstar Singer 2, has touched the hearts of the audience since its launch. And, Superstar Singer 2 has finally got its ‘Top 6 finalists’ in Mohammad Faiz, Mani, Pranjal Biswas, Aryananda R Babu, Rituraj, and Sayisha Gupta, after months of the Best Bache Ever impressing the judges and audiences alike with their melodious singing. The Grand Finale is truly going to be a musical extravaganza filled with mesmerizing voices, spectacular performance, endless laughter and memorable moments!

Gracing the episode to cheer the top 6 finalists will be the special guests - Bollywood’s veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure and Poonam Dhillon, renowned music maestro – Anand ji, Indian Playback singers - Shabbir Kumar, Sonu Kakkar, and Bhoomi Trivedi, Actor Vijay Vikram Singh along with choreographer Puneet Pathak. Along with the grand celebration of music, the show will also be seen honoring some of the most heart-warming performances and quirky moments throughout the season in the ‘Superstar Awards Night’.

Receiving the ‘Most Versatile Singer ’ award will be captain Sayli Kamble and this award will be presented by the Indian playback singer, Shabbir Kumar and Bollywood’s most celebrated actress – Padmini Kolhapure and Poonam Dhillon. Not only this, Shabbir Kumar will be seen reminiscing about the fact that Padmini and he has worked on a lot of projects together and will also express his excitement about sharing the stage with her on Superstar Singer 2 grand finale. Extremely happy about this, Shabbir Kumar ji will request both Sayli and Padmini Kolhapure to sing the song ‘Tumse mil kar Na Jane’ along with him; their performance will leave everybody amazed.

Tune into Superstar Singer 2’s Grand Finale this 3rd September at 8 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television!