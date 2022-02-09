Indian Playback Singer Shabbir Kumar along with Padmini Kolhapure & Sayii Kamble give a mesmerizing performance on 'Tumse milkar Na Jane' in Superstar Singer 2’s Grand Finale

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 09/02/2022 - 11:15
Indian Playback Singer Shabbir Kumar along with Padmini Kolhapure & Sayii Kamble give a mesmerizing performance on 'Tumse milkar

MUMBAI: With an extraordinary display of India's young singing prodigies, Sony Entertainment Television’s homegrown kids singing reality show – Superstar Singer 2, has touched the hearts of the audience since its launch.  And, Superstar Singer 2 has finally got its ‘Top 6 finalists’ in Mohammad Faiz, Mani, Pranjal Biswas, Aryananda R Babu, Rituraj, and Sayisha Gupta, after months of the Best Bache Ever impressing the judges and audiences alike with their melodious singing. The Grand Finale is truly going to be a musical extravaganza filled with mesmerizing voices, spectacular performance, endless laughter and memorable moments! 

Gracing the episode to cheer the top 6 finalists will be the special guests - Bollywood’s veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure and Poonam Dhillon, renowned music maestro – Anand ji,  Indian Playback singers - Shabbir Kumar, Sonu Kakkar, and Bhoomi Trivedi, Actor Vijay Vikram Singh along with choreographer Puneet Pathak. Along with the grand celebration of music, the show will also be seen honoring some of the most heart-warming performances and quirky moments throughout the season in the ‘Superstar Awards Night’.

Receiving the ‘Most Versatile Singer ’ award will be captain Sayli Kamble and this award will be presented by the Indian playback singer, Shabbir Kumar and Bollywood’s most celebrated actress – Padmini Kolhapure  and Poonam Dhillon. Not only this, Shabbir Kumar will be seen reminiscing about the fact that Padmini and he has worked on a lot of projects together and will also express his excitement about sharing the stage with her on Superstar Singer 2 grand finale. Extremely happy about this, Shabbir Kumar ji will request both Sayli and Padmini Kolhapure to sing the song ‘Tumse mil kar Na Jane’ along with him; their performance will leave everybody amazed. 

Tune into Superstar Singer 2’s Grand Finale this 3rd September at 8 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television!

Indian Playback Shabbir Kumar Padmini Kolhapure Sayii Kamble Tumse milkar Na Jane Superstar Singer 2 Mohammad Faiz Mani Pranjal Biswas Aryananda R Babu Rituraj TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 09/02/2022 - 11:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Anandi Baa Aur Emily: What! Emily gives a big surprise to Anandi Baa, what will be Baa’s reaction?!
MUMBAI : The show 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily' explores the different dynamics of relationships between each family member...
Pandya Store: Oh No! Shweta plays another game to distract Rishita
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Kya Baat Hai! Fahmaan Khan finally talks about the kind of relationship and bond he shares with Sumbul Touqeer Khan
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the...
Imlie: High Point Drama! Aryan to take an account of business from Malini, This is what Imlie does
MUMBAI : Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens. The audience is in love with the chemistry...
Anupamaa: Emotional! Toshu gets to hold the baby girl in his hands for the first time
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
EMOTIONAL! Kairav and Akshara get teary-eyed recollecting what happened in the past in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI : Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is all set for a leap in tonight's episode and the viewers can't keep...
Recent Stories
Congratulations! Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli buy a plush farmhouse at a whopping amount of Rs 19 crores in Alibag
Congratulations! Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli buy a plush farmhouse at a whopping amount of Rs 19 crores in Alibag
Latest Video