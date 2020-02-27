Indian wear always makes Divyanka Tripathi happy; check the beautiful photo

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi, who is known for portraying the role of Ishita Bhalla in Star Plus' Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, is one of the most popular and beautiful actresses in Telly land.

Yes, in addition to her acting skills, it’s her beauty that mesmerizes her fans and admirers.

Her Instagram page is filled with some stunning pictures that will woo you. The actress looks stunning in both ethnic and western outfits, but it’s the former that makes her happy the most. She revealed the same in her latest post.

Well, the actress took to her social media account and shared a picture wherein she can be seen clad in a beautiful India wear. Along with the attire, her smile is stealing the limelight.

Revealing her fondness for ethnic wear, Divyanka wrote beside the picture, “Always the happiest in Indian wear!” Take a look below.

We are in love with Divyanka’s smile and outfit. What about you? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

On the work front, Divyanka has acted in serials like Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She made her digital debut with Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala. She also hosted singing reality show The Voice 3.