India's Got Talent Season 10: Exclusive! Adrija Sinha to grace the show to promote her upcoming show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11

The new season of India's Got Talent has begun. The show has got a thumbs up from the fans and is doing well. As per sources, Adrija Sinha will be gracing the show and would be performing on the stage and would be showing her talent.
India's Got Talent Season

India's Got Talent is an Indian reality television series on Sony TV. The show follows the Global Got Talent format, in which contestants audition in front of three judges and a studio audience.

Up until the semi-final and final rounds, the judges decide whether or not a contestant advances in the competition. During the semi-final and final rounds, viewers vote for contestants to win.

The last season of India's Got Talent was hosted by Arjun Bijlani, and the judges of the show were actresses Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty, rapper Badshah and lyricist, poet and screenwriter, Manoj Muntashir.

The talents on the show not only shock and amuse the judges, but also the audience.

The show returned with Season 10, and has gone on-air on Sony Tv and the audience has given it a thumbs up.

Shilpa Shetty, Kirron Kher and rapper Badshah have regained their position as judges on the show.

This year the talent of the show is exceptional and it’s getting difficult for the judges to judge the show.

This season, the show has broken all the records and especially a few contestants who had come for the auditions have created multiple Guinness World Records.

The show is almost coming to an end in a week’s time for now and soon the winner of this season will be announced.

As per sources, Adrija Sinha will be gracing the show and would be performing on the stage and would be showing her talent.

She would be performing and showing her dance talent on the show and would be requesting the audience to watch Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa that will begin from the 11th of November at 9 : 30 pm.

There is no doubt that the talent on India's Got Talent is amazing and commendable.

