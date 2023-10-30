India's Got Talent Season 10 : Exclusive! Karan Johar to grace the upcoming episode to promote his upcoming show “Koffee With Karan”

The new season of India's Got Talent has begun. The show has got a thumbs up from the fans and is doing well. As per sources, As per sources, Karan Johar will be gracing the show to promote his upcoming show “Koffee With Karan”
Karan

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

India's Got Talent is an Indian reality television series on Sony TV. The show follows the Global Got Talent format, in which contestants audition in front of three judges and a studio audience.

Up until the semi-final and final rounds, the judges decide whether or not a contestant advances in the competition. During the semi-final and final rounds, viewers vote for contestants to win.

The last season of India's Got Talent was hosted by Arjun Bijlani, and the judges of the show were actresses Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty, rapper Badshah and lyricist, poet and screenwriter, Manoj Muntashir

The talents on the show not only shock and amuse the judges, but also the audience.

Divyansh and Manuraj emerged as the winners of the show as the two were very talented. Their jugalbandi of Indian classical and beatboxing was amazing.

Their performance mesmerized the judges and they received the golden buzzer on several occasions.

The show has returned with Season 10, and has gone on-air on Sony Tv and the audience has given it a thumbs up.

Shilpa Shetty, Kirron Kher and rapper Badshah have regained their position as judges on the show.

This year the talent of the show is exceptional and it’s getting difficult for the judges to judge the show.

ALSO READ : India’s Got Talent Season 10: Wow! The Golden Girls leaves the judges stumped with their stunning performance

As per sources, Karan Johar will be gracing the show to promote his upcoming show “Koffee With Karan”

He would be having some fun segments with his hosts and the judges of the show.

The director too was the judge of the show for the longest time and he would reveling some memories on the show.

There is no doubt that the talent on India's Got Talent is amazing and commendable.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : India’s Got Talent Season 10: Wow! The Golden Girls leaves the judges stumped with their stunning performance

